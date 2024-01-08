It's been a frustrating season for Arsenal so far. Whilst the Gunners have been impressive throughout the majority of the campaign, a loss of concentration in December saw them drop to fourth and five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Heading into the second half of the season, they're slips that Mikel Arteta's side can ill-afford if they want to win their first title under the Spaniard.

Now that they're back among Europe's elite, however, part of Arsenal's focus has seemingly turned to the future and ensuring that this is an era spent competing for the top honours rather than eventually falling once more. And that could see them land a Brazilian gem.

Arsenal transfer news

In recent years, Arsenal have rarely misplaced a step in the transfer market, making up for lost time to build a side who are competing for the Premier League title for a second consecutive season. Last summer was arguably their biggest transfer window under Arteta yet, as Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all arrived. Now in a position to attract top players, those at The Emirates appear to be thinking about the future and finding players capable of dominating English football in years to come, which could see one particular player arrive.

Front page news from Mundo Deportivo on Sunday claimed that Arsenal are one of the clubs bidding hard to sign Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old can't complete a move to Europe until he turns 18, but is already reportedly attracting the interest of the Gunners, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite being so young, it seems as though it won't be long before the winger has a career-defining decision to make. Given how successful Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal move from Brazil has gone, the Gunners could yet tempt Estevao into making a similar move when the time comes.

"Crazy" Estevao could be wise to choose Arsenal

Whether it be William Saliba, Martinelli or Bukayo Saka, one talent that Arteta has proved that he has in abundance is his ability to work with some of the world's best young players. With the world seemingly at his feet and an eventual decision to make, Estevao could be wise to recognise the Spaniard's expertise and choose to move to The Emirates over elsewhere in the Premier League.

Whilst there may be some concerns over the fact that Saka also plays as a right winger, by the time that Estevao enters his prime, the England international may well be edging past his best to hand Arsenal the perfect situation. One man who has been impressed by the teenager is Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "Another absolutely crazy talent from Palmeiras youth academy, one of the world's most interesting prospects born in 2007 - Estevao Willian!"

As Arsenal set their sights on an era of success under Arteta, Estevao could yet play a part. As the Brazilian progresses and reaches 18 over the coming years, he will certainly be one to keep an eye on with a number of top European clubs reportedly interested.