Arsenal are targeting a forward who's already bagged a goal against them this campaign, and it is believed they could advance on a January move before deadline day on February 3.

Arsenal in market for attacker after Saka and Jesus injuries

Star winger Bukayo Saka will be out of action until March after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem, while Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the rest of this Premier League campaign after rupturing his ACL.

Saka's return of goals and assists has been sorely missed by manager Mikel Arteta, even if they did secure North London Derby bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening, while Jesus' absence has left the Spaniard with just Kai Havertz as his only striking option.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

Arsenal can scarcely believe their luck when it comes to injuries in attack recently, which has reportedly prompted the Gunners to dip into this January market in search of external solutions.

Arteta has confirmed that the club are actively pursuing potential signings right now, and it is reliably believed that a striker is being targeted by Arsenal this month (Sky Sports).

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that’s been the same since day one," said Arteta on January transfers.

"It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances. So yes, we are looking, and we are trying and let's see what we are able to do."

Arsenal hold a concete reported interest in Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus as one target, while there are rumours that they could look to bring in Marseille striker Elye Wahi, amid reports he'd cost just £25 million.

Given both Saka and Jesus' absences, it is little surprise we're now hearing Bryan Mbeumo being mentioned as a potential option.

The versatile Cameroonian can play both out wide and as a centre-forward, acting as cover for both Jesus and Saka, with reports claiming he's valued at around £50 million by Brentford.

While Thomas Frank has insisted that he's not for sale this month, you could argue that a big offer could tempt Brentford into selling, especially when you consider the African has just 18 months left on his contract.

Arsenal could advance on potential Bryan Mbeumo deal in January

According to RMC Sport and reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal could "go on the offensive" for Mbeumo before the end of this transfer window after registering an interest in his services.

Arteta's side are joined by Tottenham and Man United in this regard, with all three sides gathering information on the 25-year-old who's scored 13 goals for Brentford in all competitions so far this season.

One of those strikes actually came against Arsenal, where he played up front in a 3-1 defeat against them at the G-tech Community Stadium on New Year's Day.