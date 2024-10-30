Arsenal are believed to be silently working on a potential move to sign one big-name alternative to crucial winger Bukayo Saka, with the Englishman's recent injury seemingly kicking their recruitment team into action.

Arsenal plan to sign Saka back-up after injury scare

Despite reports in the build-up to Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool that Saka could be absent through injury - which he sustained during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley earlier this month - the £195,000-per-week forward was able to play a big part at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Saka opened the scoring against Liverpool with a mazy run before blasting the ball into the roof of Caoimhin Kelleher's net, and while the Gunners couldn't quite sneak a victory against Arne Slot's high-flying Merseysiders, the winger's presence was absolutely crucial.

The 23-year-old's hamstring problem had kept him out of Arsenal's games against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donestk in the build-up to their draw, but in a huge sigh of relief for Arteta, Saka returned to face Liverpool and is now fit to contribute in their chase for a first Premier League title in 21 years.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Saka scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, highlighting his undoubted importance for Arteta, and has begun this campaign in similar form with four goals and seven assists across appearances in the top flight, Carabao Cup and Europe.

While the Hale End academy graduate is fit and firing, his recent scare does bring attention to Arsenal's need for quality alternatives. It is believed Arsenal are targeting a new winger off the back of Saka's scare, with Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo among Edu Gaspar's transfer targets for the role.

Arsenal view Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as a potential Saka alternative as well, following the Ghanaian's impressive start to 2024/2025.

Arsenal working on Leroy Sane move "in the background"

£320,000-per-week Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is out of contract next summer, has also been sporadically linked with a move to N5.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-recruitment chief Mick Brown, who was most recently at West Ham, remains well-connected and says Arsenal have been working on a deal for Sane "in the background".

“They’re certainly among the interested clubs,” he told FI.

“He’s fantastically effective, he’s got explosive pace and he’s still only 28, it’s a good age. I’ve often wondered why Man City let him leave, and why no clubs in England had tried to sign him before he went to Bayern. But now with his contract situation, I’d expect to see him move.

“Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I’ve been told. He can play on the left and provide cover for Saka which they desperately need. Now, they’re not the only club interested. We’ve spoken about Newcastle before and there are others.

“But they [Arsenal] are certainly keen and I think it’s one they’ve been working on in the background for a while. Not only would he add quality to their side, but he brings winning experience too which is always something clubs like Arsenal are looking to bring in.”