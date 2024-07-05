Amid their high-profile chase and talks to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal believe a £17 million forward could come in to alternate with Bukayo Saka as they eye a potential summer move.

Arsenal in talks with Bologna over Calafiori deal

After a week of intense speculation, reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano confirm that Arsenal have opened talks with Bologna over a deal for Calafiori.

The 22-year-old was pivotal for Bologna last season and helped the Serie A side qualify for next season's Champions League. His talents were also evident on the international stage at Euro 2024 - standing out as one of Italy's best-performing players during the tournament before they went out to Switzerland in the last 16.

Calafiori could cost as much as £42 million to prise away from Bologna this summer, but that hasn't deterred Gunners sporting director Edu, with Arsenal expected to make a formal bid for the ex-FC Basel starlet.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Indeed, Edu could be about to make an offer to sign Calafiori after already getting the defender's green-light in regard to personal terms. Romano, taking to X this week, stated that formal club-to-club negotiations are now underway.

The defender can operate as both a centre-back and left-back, which could make him appealing to Arteta as Calafiori would come in and reinforce multiple positions in the Spaniard's squad.

If they manage to get a deal over the line, amid stiff competition from Chelsea, attention will then turn to which attackers they could bring through the door. Arsenal are widely reported to be targeting a winger and striker, with both Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Napoli star Victor Osimhen on Edu's radar.

Saka dazzled with 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but Arteta is apparently seeking an alternative back-up.

Arsenal eyeing Edon Zhegrova to alternate with Saka

According to Football Transfers, Lille winger Edon Zhegrova is in Arsenal's thinking when it comes to new additions who could provide a different option on that side.

The Kosovo international scored 12 goals and racked up 10 assists over 47 appearances in all competitions last campaign, and it is believed Arsenal view Zhegrova as potential cover for Saka on the right wing.

While there are no formal talks ongoing with Lille, it is believed the 25-year-old is looking to leave the club, which could work in Arteta's favour. Other reports have claimed that Zhegrova could cost around £17 million, which is affordable from Arsenal's perspective.