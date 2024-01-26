There remains a chance Arsenal could sign a £100,000-per-week star after they opened "intensive" talks earlier this month, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Quiet January at Arsenal despite Arteta message

Just before the January transfer window opened its doors, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta declared his intention to be active in a bid to upgrade his squad.

Arsenal are chasing their first league title in 20 years and are arguably short in key areas, namely at full-back, midfield and further forward.

“If there is something that we can [do to] improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger,” said Arteta in December.

“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that.

“But it is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well - and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared and we will try to make the right calls.”

Before their 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last week, where they appeared re-energized, Arsenal were often struggling to convert chances and there are still some rumours that sporting director Edu could look to sign a striker.

However, it's been a quiet month at the Emirates Stadium so far. That'll have to change soon if Arteta is indeed keen to bolster his ranks, with Tavolieri revealing that Arsenal had opened talks over a move for Everton star Amadou Onana earlier this month.

Onana is apparently keen on a move to Arsenal, as per Tavolieri, who also said to "wait and see" if they manage to land the £100,000-per-week ace before February 1.

This week, the same reporter shared an update on Arsenal's pursuit of the player.

Chance Arsenal still sign Onana

According to Tavolieri, Arsenal still have a chance of signing Onana in January. However, with FFP proving a major roadblock, they may need to make a sale first.

He says a last-minute exit at the Emirates Stadium could "change everything" and hand Edu the opportunity to finally seal a deal for Onana.

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Luton 1-2 Everton 7.33 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30

The 22-year-old has starred under Sean Dyche this season, making 17 league appearances, with ex-Belgium boss Roberto Martinez previously labelling Onana a "really exciting" player.