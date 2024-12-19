Arsenal have entered pole position to sign a "wonderful" player from Chelsea in the January transfer window, and it is also believed they're currently above nine other clubs in the race for his signature.

Arsenal edge into Carabao Cup semis after dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace

It was a night to remember for Mikel Arteta on Wednesday evening, as his side edged past Crystal Palace with a dramatic 3-2 win at home to secure their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta handed the Gunners an early scare when he gave Oliver Glasner's men the lead after just four minutes, taking advantage of an error from Jakub Kiwior, and they managed to shut Arsenal out until just after half-time.

After repeatedly knocking on the door, with Raheem Sterling missing a glorious chance to equalise and Dean Henderson clawing away his excellent free-kick, eventual man of the match Gabriel Jesus scored the first of his hat-trick on 54 minutes with a lovely dinked finish.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Jesus then took advantage of a neat inside through ball from Bukayo Saka to smash his second beyond Henderson and into the bottom corner. It didn't take long for the £265,000-per-week ace to seal his hat-trick either, with Martin Odegaard playing Jesus through on goal to fire in his third and final strike on a much-needed night for him personally.

Palace made the last few minutes nervy, with ex-Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah grabbing one back five minutes from added-time.

However, the Eagles didn't manage to find another breakthrough, as Arteta waits to find out who his side will play in the next round with the semi-final draw set to take place this evening.

"So pleased for him," said Arteta on Jesus' performance against Palace.

"It’s been a long period for him without goals and today to score three goals, the three type of goals he scored tonight as well and many actions he was involved, he looked really sharp. I think it’s a great thing for him, great thing for the team that we can rely on a player with such a quality, same with Kieran, same with all the players who haven’t started many games and had the chance to do so."

In the background, interim director Jason Ayto and co are working on potential incomings for the January transfer window.

Arsenal now in pole position to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Reports in the build-up to next month have suggested that Arsenal have held talks over signing a midfielder, with Palace starlet Adam Wharton among the names to be linked.

Now, CaughtOffside have shared more information on their pursuit of a new option for the engine room, and it is believed Chelsea outcast Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is firmly on their agenda for the winter.

The outlet reports that Arsenal are current favourites to sign Dewsbury-Hall, above as many as nine other sides in Leicester City, Fulham, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Manchester United, with the in-demand ace set to be inundated by offers.

The former Leicester City star has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Maresca, and Arsenal are looking the most likely to hand him a route out of Stamford Bridge, according to CO.

If Arsenal wish to strike a permanent deal, the price will be exactly what Chelsea paid for the "wonderful" Dewsbury-Hall - £30 million.