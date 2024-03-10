Whilst most of the focus is on the potential incomings at Arsenal this summer, reports suggest that a forgotten man will now be part of the departures at The Emirates in the coming months.

Arsenal transfer news

As the Gunners race towards potential Premier League glory, Mikel Arteta could be set to make some ruthless decisions on the transfer front with links to a clinical striker already stealing the headlines. Among those headlines have been Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres, with the former returning from suspension in fine form and the latter standing tall as one of Europe's best strikers this season.

Before they welcome fresh faces, however, the North London giants may need to make some room and sanction a number of departures. The likes of Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale have been linked with moves away in the last year or so and could now be among those to be shown the door this summer. Ramsdale certainly didn't help his case in his most recent Arsenal outing, of course, making a mistake in a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The shot-stopper and Partey aren't the only ones who could leave The Emirates this summer either, it seems. According to Dean Jones for GiveMeSport, Arsenal "will sell" Kieran Tierney this summer in a deal worth at least £20m. The left-back has been on loan at Real Sociedad this season after losing his place in Arteta's starting XI to Oleksandr Zinchenko in the last campaign.

Now, it seems as though the Gunners are ready to part ways with the former Celtic left-back, who takes up a reported £110k a week at the club. At £20m minimum, however, it remains to be seen where Tierney's future lies.

"Warrior" Tierney needs a fresh start

Whether it's been injuries or the arrival of Zinchenko, things just haven't worked out for Tierney at Arsenal, and now he may need a fresh start away from North London. Even at Real Sociedad, the Scot's injury problems haven't gone away, limiting him to just 13 appearances in La Liga this season in a frustrating campaign. The fact is, wherever his future lies, Tierney must fight to remain injury-free if he is to return to his best.

Kieran Tierney's injury history Season Games Missed (via Transfermarkt) Hamstring injury 23/24 6 Hamstring injury 23/24 9 Knee surgery 21/22 10 Ankle problems 21/22 3

There may well be many disappointed fans of Tierney regarding the fact that things haven't worked out, and that includes Premier League legend Ashley Cole, who once said via The Metro:

"I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.

"There were those questions marks over him and his ability to come from Scottish football and adapt to the Premier League. But I think he’s adapted very well. He’s got those leadership qualities which are needed along with the younger players in there. When he doesn’t play they miss him on he left. For me, he can defend which is a plus."