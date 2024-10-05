Arsenal are set to snag another young talent as they look to bolster their academy ranks before the end of the year, it has been reported, with a deal all but done to land a new defender who would join Mikel Arteta's squad in 2025.

Arsenal shaping to be Premier League challengers again

A strong start to the Premier League season has left it plain to see that Arsenal will once again be likely to be the team to challenge Manchester City and perhaps Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners have come second in back to back seasons, losing out on the final day of the 23/24 campaign despite beating Everton, with Manchester City doing enough to beat West Ham and lift their fourth successive title.

Over the summer, Arsenal focused on signing more physical players, with Riccardo Calafiori arriving from Bologna and Mikel Merino joining from Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in deals worth in excess of £70m, though some will argue they still missed out on a striker.

The latter has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for much of the season to this point, coming on for his Arsenal debut in the 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain, while the arrival of Raheem Sterling offers Arteta more options in attack.

Arsenal's summer signings Player Fee From Riccardo Calafiori £42m Bologna Mikel Merino £31.6m Real Socieded David Raya £27m Brentford Raheem Sterling Loan Chelsea

It has left Arsenal with a stronger squad than last season, and barring a serious injury to either Bukayo Saka or William Saliba, it is almost certain that they will be challenging for silverware come the end of the season once more.

But the club are also keen to strengthen their youth ranks, and are looking to beat some big names to some even bigger talents.

Arsenal closing in on two deals

One player who Arsenal have already won the race for is U15 talent Joshua Sesay from Millwall, with the Secret Scout telling his followers on X that a deal has already been done for the talented forward, who can play on either flank. Now, reports in South America claim that Arsenal are on the verge of adding another talent, in the form of defender Diego Leon.

As per ABC.com, Mikel Arteta's side are "very close to acquiring the rights to the Paraguyan footballer", who would join the north London side when he turns 18 years old in 2025.

They add that a deal is "very close" with only the Paraguayan's signature required to make the deal official, and it is added that the Gunners have beaten several clubs in England to his signature.

Though he only made his debut in August, Leon has quickly become an important player for Cerro Porteño, playing every minute in eight of the following nine games, mostly as a left back.

He has scored twice in that time, while transfermarkt describe him as "a physical specimen, lightning quick and extremely aggressive in duels", something that will be music to the ears of Arteta. Clearly, the Gunners are preparing for the future as well as the present.