The wheels are seemingly starting to fall off for Arsenal, who have found themselves in a Premier League title race for the second season running. Just like the previous campaign, however, the Gunners could be set to suffer the heartbreak of failure, with consecutive defeats against West Ham United and Fulham making it a December to forget for Mikel Arteta.

Now that the January transfer window is open, those in North London do at least have the opportunity to solve the issues standing between them and silverware. And as they look to close the five-point gap on league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal could yet move to sign a forward who has starred for his current side this season.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, signing Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Kai Havertz, but remain on course to fall short in their title pursuit. The January transfer window has made all the difference in previous seasons though, and this time it can more than play its part for the Gunners looking to finally find a clinical striker to lead the line. In that search, those at The Emirates have now turned towards a Feyenoord star.

According to The Times, Arsenal are considering a move to sign Santiago Gimenez in the January transfer window. Any deal for a forward likely rests on the future of Eddie Nketiah, but if Arsenal do show the striker the exit door, then Gimenez could arrive.

Those at The Emirates would also be getting one over on North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have also been linked with a move for Gimenez in the past. An upgrade on both Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, the Mexican would certainly improve Arsenal's title chances if he made the move this month.

"Sensational" Gimenez would be a major upgrade on Nketiah

The one standout weakness in this current Arsenal side comes in their frontline, with their lack of out-and-out goalscorer a growing issue. As good as Jesus is from a tactical standpoint in Arsenal's system, whether it be at Manchester City or in North London, he has never been a classic number nine.

Meanwhile, although Nketiah is more of an old-fashioned forward, he does not impact the game enough to warrant a permanent starting place. So, that leaves the door open for a fresh option for Arteta. And Gimenez's stats, outscoring Nketiah and Jesus combined, prove exactly why he should be that option.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Passes Expected Goals Santiago Gimenez 18 4 22 14.2 Gabriel Jesus 5 1 15 4.1 Eddie Nketiah 3 1 28 4.8

It's no surprise, given the numbers, that Gimenez has been at the centre of praise this season, including from journalist Graeme Bailey. Bailey told the Talking Transfers Podcast, via The Boot Room: “Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me. Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”