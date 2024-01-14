Arsenal's desire to add to their attacking options seems to be an open secret in the January transfer window. The Gunners have been linked with moves for the likes of Ivan Toney and Borja Mayoral, and now, they've reportedly expressed their interest in securing the signature of a former Bayern Munich gem.

Arsenal transfer news

Whilst there is a clear admiration for Toney, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get a deal done to bring the Brentford forward to The Emirates this month. Reports have, however, claimed that Arsenal have submitted a £22m offer for Mayoral, who has impressed for Getafe this season. Once again, however, the Gunners face a wait to see whether they'll be able to do enough to get the deal over the line. Alas, the La Liga star isn't their only option, with the title challengers' attention seemingly turning to the Serie A and one particular forward.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have seemingly made contact by expressing an interest in signing Joshua Zirkzee this month, having been boosted by the fact that they have a good relationship with the forward's agent. The Gunners have previously worked with Kia Joorabchian of Sports Invest UK in deals regarding David Luiz, Willian, Pablo Mari and others.

This negotiation may prove to be slightly more difficult though, given that Bologna are reluctant to sanction the sale of the former Bayern Munich man in the January transfer window. The report adds that 'a substantial fee would be required to persuade the Italian club to part with the prolific striker, and the Gunners would rather look to make a deal in the summer'.

The news represents a blow in Arsenal's pursuit of a forward in the middle of a Premier League title race they are currently struggling to keep up with. Whether it be Zirkzee, Toney, Mayoral or another option, the North London club may need to add to their firepower options if they are to win England's top prize for the first time under Mikel Arteta.

"Prolific" Zirkzee is ready for another big move

Although things didn't quite work out at Bayern Munich, Zirkzee has more than found his form since swapping Germany for Italy and Bayern for Bologna. Under former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta, the Dutchman has thrived. At just 22 years old, he could now have the chance to take the chance he previously failed to grasp ahold of on the biggest stage amid interest from Arsenal. Zirkzee's stats certainly show that he's ready for such a move again too.

The forward has been involved in 12 goals in 22 appearances this season, playing an important role in Bologna's rise into Serie A's top four this season. Zirkzee's rise is also one that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will be proud of, having praised the youngster during his time at Bayern Munich. Kulig posted on X:

If Arsenal fail to secure Zirkzee's signature this month, as seems likely to be the case, then returning for the Dutchman in the summer transfer window could be wise. That does mean, however, that for now, Arteta may be forced to stick with his current options.