Arsenal have made an approach to sign a big-name star ahead of Liverpool, according to a new report.

Arsenal already have summer transfer targets

The Gunners are doing well on the pitch as we head into the crunch period of the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League and into the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Summer additions Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya have all played their part at the Emirates, and by the looks of things, sporting director Edu Gaspar is already planning for the upcoming market. Talking to the media last month, Edu admitted Arsenal already have their targets in mind.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets. We have planned a lot ahead of what we’re going to face and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we are creating a lot and scoring a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.”

A new attacker appears to be on the agenda for the Gunners, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP Viktor Gyokeres both heavily linked with moves to north London.

More recently, Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov is another name on the radar for Arsenal, however, a Real Madrid star is now being linked with a move to England.

Arsenal targeting Real Madrid star Rodrygo

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal and top-flight rivals Liverpool are monitoring winger Rodrygo and have even made contact with Real Madrid over a possible transfer.

Those at the Bernabeu view Rodrygo as non-transferable, although the report adds that any transfer would need to be for at least €100m (£85m). Rodrygo is aware he could lose his place in the Madrid side over the coming years, with the arrival of Endrick and the possibility of Kylian Mbappe signing.

The Brazil international, on £205,000-a-week, has been with Los Blancos since 2019 after leaving Santos in a big-money deal. Since then, the 23-year-old has made more than 200 senior appearances for Madrid, contributing to 90 goals.

Rodrygo's Real Madrid honours La Liga 2 Champions League 1 Spanish Cup 1 Spanish Super Cup 3 UEFA Super Cup 1 FIFA Club World Cup 1

Capable of playing anywhere across the front three, Rodrygo appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €100m Transfermarkt valuation, so Arsenal could be getting an immediate star if they pulled a deal off.

Rodrygo has also been hailed by current manager Carlo Ancelotti, who said back in 2022: "He is a special striker, he can play in all positions. He is fast, smart and effective one on one. The learning is over. He is a Real Madrid player for all purposes."