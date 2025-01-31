Arsenal have suffered another transfer blow as we fast approach the final three days of this January window, with news emerging from the Emirates Stadium courtesy of reliable journalist David Ornstein.

With the deadline fast approaching on February 3rd, Mikel Arteta has shared another update on the club's transfer activity, with the Spaniard previously confirming their pursuit of a new forward.

Arteta said midway through January that Arsenal are in dire need of a fresh attacking option after injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, sharing that the north Londoners were looking at opportunities on the market.

"Yes, for sure, because we lost two big players - Bukayo, who could be out for up to three months, and then Gabby, who will be out for a long, long, long time," said Arteta to TNT Sports when asked whether they'd bring in another forward.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

"We are going to try [in this window] for sure. We are actively looking. We will try. Let's see what we can get."

Fast-forward to now, and Arsenal are yet to confirm the arrival of any outfield signing, with interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the recruitment team falling short in their £60 million offer to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

Arsenal have held internal talks over Evan Ferguson as a potential alternative, but West Ham are believed to be hot on his trail with talks ongoing (Dharmesh Sheth).

Whoever the Gunners opt to pursue, Arteta is adamant that they're doing all they can behind-the-scenes.

"We are trying everything we can on the market," said Arteta in his pre-match press conference ahead of Man City.

“Ollie Watkins? You know I’m not going to talk about any individuals, we are actively looking proactively to find a solution in that position. Let’s see what the market brings."

Arsenal miss out on Sverre Nypan with midfielder set to stay at Rosenborg

After missing out on Watkins, Arsenal have now been dealt another transfer setback. Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan has been at the centre of serious interest from Arsenal, and Arteta's side were believed to be in advanced talks to sign the midfielder.

However, as per Ornstein, it appears Arsenal are set to miss out on Nypan this month, who has decided to remain at Roseborg until the summer.

The teenager racked up eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions throughout the 2024 campaign for Rosenborg, and would've cost Arsenal just £10 million. However, it appears Arteta is now forced to play the waiting game.