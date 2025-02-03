Arsenal's goal to sign a new number nine before the 11pm deadline remains very much alive, with an update on their chances now emerging courtesy of Sky Sports this morning.

Arsenal target new striker for Mikel Arteta before the deadline

Throughout the last month, Mikel Arteta and co have been tipped to bring in a new centre-forward to ease the pressure off Kai Havertz.

RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, Botafogo's Igor Jesus and others have been linked with moves to the Emirates throughout this transfer window, but time is now running out for interim sporting director Jason Ayto to get a prolific option through the door.

Arsenal also had a £60 million bid rejected for Ollie Watkins, with Aston Villa very unlikely to let him go now, considering just how close we are to the deadline. That being said, perhaps the Villans' late deals for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio could ease their stance on selling the England international.

Another rumoured target for Arsenal, Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, could still leave today. Tel is attracting serious interest from Arsenal, and his versatility could be a very attractive trait for Arteta, who is known to like players who can star in multiple positions.

Mathys Tel "top of the list" for Arsenal on deadline day

According to Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, via their live blog [07:34], the 19-year-old remains firmly on the Gunners' agenda.

It is believed that Tel is "top" of Arsenal's deadline day transfer wishlist alongside Watkins, and despite the player's hesitancy to quit the Bundesliga giants, Bayern are "happy" to do a deal - whether that be on loan or permanently.

"What buzz there was at this stadium on Sunday. Five goals and an incredible performance in beating Man City," said Cotterill.

"The five goals came from all over the pitch, five different goal scorers, and that has tended to be the Arsenal way. The fans came away from the game buzzing and if anything, perhaps that has taken the pressure off the recruiters here at Arsenal a little bit to try and find that out-an-out 25 to 30 goal a season striker.

"But Mikel Arteta would still like one. He had a glint in his eye when he was asked after the match if there would be a signing. He said: "Anything can happen."

"We know that those looking at the market are looking short-term, medium-term, long-term for anyone that can improve the squad.

"There have been all kinds of strikers linked this January. Top of the list as we go into Deadline Day are Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Mathys Tel.

"The difficulty with Watkins is Villa don't want him to go, even though the player might be keen. With Tel, it's different. The player himself doesn't seem keen to leave Bayern Munich on a permanent deal or on a loan with an obligation, even though the club seem happy for him to leave."

Tel, on a reported £80,000-per-week, would cost around £50 million to sign permanently - with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry also calling him an "extraordinary" player.