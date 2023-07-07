Getting a deal over the line in modern-day football can involve more steps than ever, with agent fees, small contract details, and in the case of Arsenal and Declan Rice... a shirt number.

Of course, the deal has reportedly been completed, with just the formalities to come, such as the presentation of the midfielder, after his medical – which will happen today (Friday 7 June). But, it remains to be seen whether all of Rice's demands have been met.

At West Ham United, the England international wore the number 41 shirt, which has since become his famous number. There's just one issue, however, and that's a certain Arsenal rule which may bring the end to the midfielder's tradition.

What's the latest on Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Rice to Arsenal is all but done. Barring a miracle, according to reports, he will be playing at The Emirates next season in a transfer that should significantly improve Mikel Arteta's side.

There was some early doubt about whether the move would take place, with Manchester City getting involved and reportedly placing a bid worth £90m, before seeing it rejected.

The treble winners dropped out of the race when Arsenal saw their bid of £100m plus £5m in add-ons accepted by the Hammers. And, so, here we are, with Rice set to line up for the Gunners next season.

He has received a lot of praise ahead of the move, too. His new teammate, Emile Smith Rowe told The Sun, via Sportskeeda: "I can’t speak highly enough of him. I remember my first camp, and I was surprised with how good he actually was. He was the best in training. Just his level, intensity, technically, everything he was doing. A real leader and still so young. He was really, really good."

The North London side are also close to completing a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman is set to undergo a medical at the club soon as well.

All of a sudden, With Timber, Kai Havertz, and Rice added to the mix, Arteta's side may do more than just compete for the Premier League title next season.

One thing's for sure, though, Rice will want to lift any trophy whilst wearing his famous number.

What is the rule that Declan Rice could break at Arsenal?

As of right now, according to Arsenal Youth expert Jeorge Bird on Twitter, the club doesn't allow players in the first-team to wear numbers over 36.

He said: "Mika Biereth has been given the number 41 shirt. It will be interesting to see if he's asked to give it up for Rice. Arsenal don't normally allow first-team players to have numbers over 36 (Iwobi had to give up 45) but they could make an exception for Rice."

It would certainly be an interesting move from Rice, if he were to instantly break a rule at the club upon making the move. From the club's perspective, they may simply hope that he isn't entirely attached to the number, and is happy to move onto something else.

Whichever number he is given, though, we're sure the midfielder will make it iconic all over again.