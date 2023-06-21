Arsenal have shown they're "serious" about signing West Ham star Declan Rice and talks are still ongoing despite a second rebuffed offer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Who will Arsenal sign this summer?

The north Londoners have had their eyes on Rice for much of the transfer window and beforehand, with reports suggesting he is manager Mikel Arteta's top summer target.

As well as the England international, Arsenal are thought to be chasing deals for fellow midfield stars Ilkay Gundogan and Romeo Lavia, as they look to shore up that area of the squad.

This comes as one of their 2022/2023 stars, Thomas Partey, could well depart the Emirates Stadium, according to reports, with supporters potentially about to see a new-look for midfield for next campaign.

Arteta also wants to strengthen in the attacking areas and in defence, with Chelsea's Kai Havertz reportedly edging nearer a move to Arsenal and Netherlands international Jurrien Timber on their agenda.

Going back to Rice, Arsenal have now had a second bid rejected, despite it being a club record, as West Ham had no interest in entertaining their £90 million offer (£75m guaranteed + £15m add-ons).

However, sporting director Edu and co appear determined to get it done regardless, and negotiations continue behind-the-scenes.

That is from Sky's Sheth, who says Arsenal talks remain ongoing for Rice and they're "serious" about capturing him.

How much will Declan Rice cost?

Some sources suggest that West Ham want up to £120 million for their prized asset, but could also accept the possibility of £100m plus a player in part-exchange.

Based off this, Arsenal may really need to up the ante, especially with Premier League champions and treble-winners Man City reportedly lurking in the background.

Rice has been a star under David Moyes at West Ham, standing out as their best-performing player per 90 by average match rating last season, according to WhoScored.

Described as a midfield "monster" by Frank Lebeouf, he's now won his first major trophy, a Europa Conference League title with the Irons at the end of 2022/2023.

Rice's stock just keeps on rising, but unfortunately for Arsenal, so does his price tag - and this could be a saga that keeps going on well into the window.