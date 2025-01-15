Arsenal are laying the groundwork to bring in a new centre-forward after Gabriel Jesus' season-ending injury, and they're considering a new transfer target as a potential alternative to Juventus star Dušan Vlahović.

Arsenal making January moves for Dušan Vlahović

Vlahovic is a very familiar name to Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners once attempted to beat Juve to his signature back in 2022.

Arsenal were very keen on the Serbian in January that year, during his days with Fiorentina (Sky Sports), but the Old Lady eventually managed to sway Vlahovic into swapping the Artemio Franchi Stadium for Turin.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

Juve sealed a £67 million deal for Vlahovic, but reports now suggest that he could potentially join Arsenal exactly two years after the Gunners fell short in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

There are suggestions that Vlahovic is a top striker target for Arsenal in January, and Arteta's side have reportedly already seen a loan bid rejected (Football Transfers).

If this is indeed the case, it appears they still won't stop in their chase for the centre-forward, as multiple media sources report that Arsenal's pursuit of Vlahovic remains very much alive.

This is echoed by CaughtOffside, though they also report Arsenal have an astute alternative in mind if they cannot strike a deal for the hitman with 12 goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal weigh up January move for Marseille striker Elye Wahi

According to their sources, Marseille striker Elye Wahi is on their list of potential centre-forward options. The 22-year-old scored 19 French top flight club goals for ex-club Lens in the 2022/2023 season, and his form across the channel eventually did enough for him to seal a switch to Marseille last summer.

Wahi's scored just three goals in all competitions since joining Roberto De Zerbi's side, so he hasn't exactly enjoyed the best of starts to his Marseille career, and it is now believed that Arsenal could offer him a route out of Ligue 1.

CaughtOffside write that Arsenal are weighing up a January move for Wahi, who's viewed as another option should they fail to land Vlahovic, and other reports claim the Frenchman is valued at around £25 million - potentially making him a more doable mid-season transfer from the club's perspective.

That being said, West Ham are also badly in need of a striker, and have set their sights on Wahi as a target themselves.

Wahi, called a "real beast" for his past form by members of the press, cannot be discounted as a good choice to come in for Jesus.