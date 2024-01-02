As Arsenal look to bounce back from consecutive defeats against West Ham United and Fulham, the January transfer window could quickly become season-defining. The Gunners will be desperate to close the five-point gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool and will be well aware of how winter reinforcements can play a part in that, especially if Mikel Arteta lands his targets this month.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

With that said, those at The Emirates outfit have reportedly been told what it would take for them to sign one particular Serie A star this month, in what could potentially see them hand a financially troubled club a needed boost.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal's pursuit of another striker is hardly a well-kept secret this month, with Arteta looking to add the goals that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to provide for his side so far this season.

With that said, Sky Sports' Gary Cotterill has claimed that Juventus would listen to play-plus cash offers for Dusan Vlahovic this month. Cotterill said, via The Boot Room: “Not Ivan Toney because I don’t think Brentford will sell him in January. Another player though we know Mikel Arteta is a fan of is Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus wanted £50m, but that was too steep for Arsenal, but Juventus have financial problems. They would listen to a cash-plus-player offer and there are also these tax rules in Italy which is something for them to consider."

Arsenal could finally sign "lightning" Vlahovic

Of course, this isn't the first time that the Serbian has been linked with a move to Arsenal. Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Vlahovic before he chose a move to Juventus over the North London club in 2022. Almost two years later, the Gunners could finally get the man that Arteta is reportedly a fan of, as he looks to gain an edge in the Premier League title race.

Player Goals Assists Key Passes Per Game Dusan Vlahovic 6 2 0.6 Gabriel Jesus 3 1 1.1 Eddie Nketiah 5 1 0.4

A player who has already earned plenty of praise from English pundits, Vlahovic has previously caught the attention of Micah Richards, who told BBC Radio Five Live, via The Independent: “I have watched him a couple of times now. He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

With the January window now open, Arsenal would be wise to land a striker if they want to avoid the heartbreak of last season and secure their first Premier League title under Arteta. Currently five points adrift, the Gunners need to find a boost one way or another, or risk falling away entirely in the race for silverware this season.