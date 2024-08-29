Arsenal are monitoring developments on the future of a high-profile striker with late movement possible from multiple sides, coming as Eddie Nketiah seals a transfer to Crystal Palace.

Nketiah leaves Arsenal for Palace in £30 million deal

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein that Nketiah is set to join Palace in a deal worth an initial £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

The Englishman swaps north London for Selhurst Park seven years after making his professional debut for Arsenal in 2017 and completed the second part of his medical tests at Palace on Wednesday as a move edges closer to being announced.

Nketiah racked up 7,000 minutes in all competitions for the Gunners since graduating from their Hale End academy last decade, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists for his Arsenal teammates across 168 appearances, but his time at the club is now up as he makes a move across the Premier League to Palace.

Manager Mikel Arteta has a wealth of star attacking options at his disposal, pushing Nketiah down the pecking order, and there was little guarantee that the former Leeds United loanee would get consistent opportunities in the starting eleven this season.

Eddie Nketiah's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 168 Goals 38 Assists 7 Bookings 12 Red Cards 1 Minutes played 7,000 via Transfermarkt

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Arsenal recruitment team are reportedly in the market for a new forward, after Nketiah's exit and their now confirmed signing of Mikel Merino in a £32 million move from Real Sociedad.

Arteta would also personally like a new attacker to join Arsenal before the transfer window cut-off on August 31, according to some reports, and they've been linked with a few high-profile names in the last few days.

Arsenal monitoring Victor Osimhen developments with late bid possible

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on Curtis Shaw TV this week, a late bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen cannot be ruled out - despite both Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli racing to sign him.

Indeed, while Al-Ahli and Chelsea attempt a last-gasp move for Osimhen, it is believed Arsenal could still enter the picture. The 25-year-old, reportedly on £179,000-per-week according to Romano, looks set to be one of the headline-grabbing names over these last few days of the summer window.

Jacobs says that Arsenal are monitoring developments on Osimhen's future right now, and a move is possible, albeit unlikely.

“We can’t categorically rule out Arsenal for Osimhen, but for many months sources have categorically downplayed the move," said the GiveMeSport reporter.

“So if something develops it will largely down to the fact that the agent fees, the overall price and the wages have dropped. Because Napoli become desperate and Osimhen becomes desperate.

“And you’d be nuts if you’re Arsenal not to monitor that, even if they’ve downplayed Osimhen for the last few months.

“I’ve heard more towards late movement on Osimhen from multiple clubs. And I know that Arsenal are monitoring that.“