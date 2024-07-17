Arsenal could now look to sell a £70 million duo after their pre-season tour of the USA, as sporting director Edu seeks to trim the squad further.

Players who could leave Arsenal before summer deadline day

The summer deadline of August 30 is still weeks away, and Mikel Arteta's squad may well look very different by that point.

The Gunners have already watched Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mika Biereth and Nuno Tavares depart north London for pastures new, whether they be permanent moves or loans. Tavares joined Lazio on an initial temporary deal, including a mandatory buy-clause set at around £7.5 million. The Portuguese, as a result, agreed terms with Marco Baroni's side on a five-year contract and has played his last game for Arsenal.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Lokonga, meanwhile, linked up with Sevilla on a season-long loan after gentle persuasion from ex-Leeds United transfer chief Victor Orta - who is now sporting director at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“I had some conversations with Victor,” said Lokonga on joining Sevilla.

“We had the opportunity to talk a long time ago and today it finally came true. For me the most convincing thing is the opportunity to return to Europe and win again. I want to be part of the team, be part of the history of the club and participate in everything I can. I knew this day would come. Now I have more experience and I am a better player and a better person to make the most of the opportunity."

In terms of who could join the aforementioned players, there are a few high-profile names, like Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale for instance. Once mainstays under Arteta, the duo saw their Premier League game time severely limited last term, and both have been heavily linked with the exit door as a result.

Another two players facing possible departures are Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. The former, who will command a price tag of around £40 million, is attracting interest from Marseille and English sides, while Nelson will be allowed to leave for up to £30 million.

The £70 million duo may very well be sporting different jerseys past August 30, with The Athletic sharing an update on their futures this week.

Arsenal could look to sell Nketiah and Nelson after pre-season tour

As per their information, both players will link up with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of the USA, which is set to kick off against Bournemouth in Los Angeles on July 24.

However, it is believed Arsenal could look to sell Nelson and Nketiah before the end of the transfer window regardless. Both sales would be sacrifices to the club's homegrown quota, but for the sake of their own careers, it is perhaps best for Arsenal to green-light their exits - as game time may not be guaranteed under Arteta next term.