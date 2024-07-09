Arsenal sporting director Edu is said to be planning a "shock move" to bring back one of the club's former players to replace Mikel Arteta's £50 million man.

Edu targeting four new signings as Arsenal transfer plans made

Reliable media sources have claimed that Arsenal hope to finalise the signing of Riccardo Calafiori this week, who would be their second summer addition after they announced the purchase of David Raya in a £27 million deal from Brentford.

Personal terms have been agreed for Calafiori since last week, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Italy international is ready to pen a five-year contract at Arsenal, as negotiations with Bologna remain ongoing over the final fee.

The 22-year-old's potential arrival would allow Arteta to bolster both his central defence and full-back options, with Calafiori able to play left-back as well. Edu, who has admittedly had summer transfer plans laid out since the beginning of the year, is believed to be targeting a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward over the coming weeks (Simon Collings).

"I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” said Edu on Arsenal's summer plans back in February (TNT Sports).

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

There will be plenty of outgoings as well as incomings, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale widely tipped to depart the Emirates. The former Bournemouth ace, who is valued at around £50 million by the north Londoners, lost his number one spot to Raya last season and could look to pursue a guaranteed starting spot elsewhere.

Ramsdale is destined to leave Arsenal this summer, according to reputable sources like Charles Watts, so the club have been repeatedly linked with a new second choice keeper.

Arsenal planning surprise move to sign Daniel Bentley

As per The Sun, Wolves backup Daniel Bentley is on their radar to potentially succeed Ramsdale, coming 15 years after he left the club's academy.

The 30-year-old would even be keen on coming if it is for a third choice role, with Edu planning a "shock move" to sign Bentley for Arsenal. Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed elsewhere that Bentley would cost around £1 million to prise away from Molineux.