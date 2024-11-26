Arsenal signing a "dream" transfer target for Mikel Arteta is set to hinge on sporting director Edu Gaspar's replacement, with the search for his heir underway in the background.

Arsenal seal first Premier League win since October against Nottingham Forest

Arteta guided the Gunners to their first win in the Premier League since early October last weekend, thumping Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to keep their title hopes alive.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and youngster Ethan Nwaneri rounded off a convincing victory against a Forest side who've been surprising everybody with their excellent early-season form, with Arteta expressing his sheer delight after securing a much-needed three points.

"Really happy, I sensed great energy the last 48 hours, the way everybody came back," said Arteta on Arsenal's 3-0 win over Forest.

"I sensed a great togetherness and decided to change the situation and go through what has been a different period for us with all the situations that we have come across and the team. Straight away, from the beginning it was dominant, there was an enthusiasm about it. This is what I demand when we score a goal, it should have been another two or three in the first half.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

"Then the fact it was a total effort of the team because other players have to come in. I had to take Jorgi out because of the yellow card, Thomas [Partey] comes in, impacts the team, scores a goal. Raheem comes in, he makes an assist, Ethan comes in, he scores a goal. That gives us a different kind of dominance, Jakub comes in to get some minutes in the legs. You don’t play Thomas, you don’t play Declan, you don’t play Martinelli, you don’t play Kai Havertz, and there’s always that question mark, is it right or wrong? I felt it because I think the team needed it, that they all feel important and all have a real chance. Some of the players, the way they trained while we were here, was unbelievable and I have to praise that."

Next, Arsenal prepare for a clash against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League this evening, but in the background, high-ranking officials are searching for Edu's successor and doing their homework on potential transfer targets.

Arsenal signing Alexander Isak hinges on Edu replacement

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a striker next year, and there is a real belief among the press that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is a top target.

The Swede had a slow start to the season but has scored three goals in his last four games and is beginning to rediscover his best form at St. James' Park.

Arsenal are targeting Isak amid their search for a new centre-forward, with Emirates Stadium chiefs also on the lookout for director Edu's successor, who will play a major role in facilitating such a deal.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal signing Isak will hinge on who replaces Edu, and it's worth noting that some reports claim the 25-year-old, who's been called a "dream" target for the club (Ben Jacobs), could cost as much as £150 million.

Isak bagged an impressive 25 goals in all competitions last season, with 21 of them coming in the top flight.