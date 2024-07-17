Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar could table a new bid to sign one former Gunners player "this week", as the club look to speed up their transfer business before their pre-season summer tour of the U.S. kicks off on July 24.

Arsenal wait goes on for second signing after David Raya

Thus far, manager Mikel Arteta has only seen David Raya sign in a permanent £27 million transfer from Brentford, which was widely seen as a formality anyway.

The north Londoners are yet to make an outfield signing this summer and have been one of the least-busy Premier League sides of the window, with Edu and Arsenal chiefs looking to change that with a potential deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Talks have been ongoing to sign the 22-year-old for nearly a fortnight. Fabrizio Romano shared news that Arsenal opened talks with Bologna to sign Calafiori around 13 days ago, with the Italian international already agreeing personal terms on a five-year contract at the Emirates.

Fresh reports out of Italy today have claimed this deal is being held up by the 50 per cent sell-on clause due to FC Basel. Indeed, newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Bologna are pushing Basel to lower Calafiori's sell-on clause before they sell to Arsenal, so this will be an intriguing one to watch.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Arsenal face off against Bournemouth for their first pre-season friendly of the USA in around six days, and Arteta would surely like Calafiori or any other major acquisition through the door before then, as he prepares his squad for another Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal also want to sign a new goalkeeper for Arteta, despite Raya's permanent deal, with current number two Aaron Ramsdale widely tipped to find a new club in the coming weeks after losing his place in the starting eleven.

Edu could table new Arsenal bid to sign Daniel Bentley this week

According to The Athletic, Wolves keeper and former Arsenal academy gem Daniel Bentley is still well and truly on their radar.

Arsenal had an opening bid rejected for Bentley last week, but the reliable media source claims that they may well go back in with an improved proposal imminently. The Athletic state that Edu could table a new Arsenal bid to sign Bentley this week, despite sealing a deal for highly-rated young shot-stopper Tommy Setford from Ajax.

Wolves snubbed Arsenal's first bid of around £50,000, so it appears Arteta's side will need to aim much higher. Gary O'Neil has called Bentley "excellent" for some of his performances when called upon, and the 30-year-old's experience is said to be a draw.