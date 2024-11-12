A potential candidate to replace departed transfer chief Edu Gaspar is set for an Arsenal meeting in the USA this week, where he will sit down with manager Mikel Arteta, managing director Richard Garlick, director Tim Lewis and the Kroenkes.

Edu announces Arsenal exit after memorable five-year stay

Last week, supporters were handed some very surprising news that came right out of the blue, with Edu announcing his exit from Arsenal after a productive five years, during which he helped to transform the Gunners back into genuine Premier League title contenders.

Edu played a major role in the appointment of Arteta whilst also leading the charge for crucial, bargain signings like Martin Odegaard and William Saliba, so news of his departure comes as a bitter blow amid a difficult couple of weeks for Arsenal on the field.

"This was an incredibly hard decision to make," said Edu on leaving Arsenal.

"Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me. I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

"Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best."

Attention now turns to who could succeed the 46-year-old, and whoever steps into his shoes will take on an enormous responsibility. There have been suggestions that assistant director Jason Ayto is an obvious choice to replace Edu, as he's worked under him for the past year and knows the current setup better than any other candidate.

Jason Ayto set for Arsenal meeting in USA this week

Reliable Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has shared an update on Ayto's chances of filling Edu's position in a detailed report for CaughtOffside this week.

Indeed, it is believed Ayto is set for an Arsenal meeting in the United States this week, where he will sit down with Arteta, Garlick, Lewis and the Kroenkes to discuss next summer's transfer plans with the club's owners.

This meeting is scheduled for every November international break, and Ayto is set to take on Edu's role on an interim basis as he heads the recruitment process. Watts adds that Ayto could be considered for the role full-time, even if there is a suggestion that this job may have come too soon for him.

The club chief is "highly respected" at Arsenal, though, so it appears he is firmly in the running as the north Londoners begin their "thorough" search for a new sporting director - where they will take their time to assess the right man to replace such a crucial figurehead in Edu.