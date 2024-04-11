Arsenal sporting director Edu is laying the groundwork for a major summer signing as news emerges this week of the Gunners readying an offer.

Edu's transfer plans as Arsenal target new forward for Arteta

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta's side have been in fine goalscoring form since the turn of 2024, but it remains the belief that a new striker is among their top priorities.

The north Londoners have just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their natural senior options right now, with Edu looking to upgrade Arteta's options ahead of next season. They've been linked with an array of appealing options, like Brentford's Ivan Toney, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, as they cast their net far and wide in search of a star number nine.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer," said reliable journalist Charles Watts recently.

"When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker. It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

Arsenal's top league goalscorers this season Goals Bukayo Saka 14 Kai Havertz 9 Leandro Trossard 8 Martin Odegaard 7 Declan Rice 6

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Arsenal links to Toney remain, especially as the England international's contract ticks down towards expiry, and he's being widely tipped to leave this summer. However, more marquee options are said to be turning heads at the Emirates Stadium, with Gyokeres among them.

The Sweden international has been a revelation since joining Sporting from Coventry City last summer, scoring a remarkable 36 goals in all competitions over 2023/2024.

There is a growing clamour for his services as a result, and Arsenal are expected to be real contenders for Gyokeres among other elite sides.

Arsenal "preparing an offer" for Gyokeres

Journalist Pedro Sepulveda, taking to X, has shared an interesting development on their interest in the centre-forward.

He claims Arsenal are "preparing an offer" for Gyokeres, as Edu lays the groundwork for what would be a major signing. It won't be easy, though, as his price tag is rumoured to be around £86 million - the value of his release clause.

He could be an excellent acquisition for Arteta to add more goals in the final third, as his fantastic haul would suggest, but they have to be prepared to invest.