Arsenal are “very confident” of signing Kai Havertz alongside a move for Declan Rice and personal terms are "advanced" for both players, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

How many goals has Kai Havertz scored?

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 with the weight of the world on his shoulders, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to expectations in the Premier League.

The 24 year-old has scored just 19 top flight goals in 91 showings, also providing ten assists, though he has continued to thrive for Germany during that time, finding the back of the net 13 times for his national side in 35 games.

His underlying numbers suggest he is a still a player with bags of potential though, as he ranks highly for a number of metrics amongst other forwards in the big five leagues, namely passing, dribbling and tackling, so one has to think if he can find some end product as he matures there is still a top player in there.

And Mikel Arteta clearly thinks so, as reports now suggest the Gunners are “in advanced stages” with the manager personally stepping in to "push" the move.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Plettenberg, who says: "News Havertz: Been told Arsenal is very confident to sign both Rice & Havertz! Despite of the fact that Chelsea has rejected the first offer. Arteta is pushing for Havertz!

“Arsenal are in advanced stages with both players. No Bayern offer for Havertz yet. Arsenal is planning the next steps. Bayern‘s next transfer meeting scheduled next week.”

Would Havertz be a good signing?

Havertz certainly has his admirers, with Thomas Tuchel’s interest at Bayern no surprise given what the former Blues boss had to say back in March of last year: “What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances.”

BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves believes Havertz is a “brilliant” player with elite “courage and composure”, while Graham Potter has hailed his “fantastic” talent.

Clearly then, Arsenal would be getting a player who is extremely highly thought of in the game, and his ability to operate in six different positions across midfield and attack means his arrival would add depth in a multitude of areas for the Gunners.