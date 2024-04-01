Arsenal are hoping to hijack a move for a big Barcelona target in the summer transfer window, as Edu looks to work his magic in the market once again.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners will be buoyant after earning an impressive 0-0 draw away to Manchester City on Sunday, keeping them right in the hunt for the Premier League title. Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, however, it is clear that further signings will be needed in the summer, in order for Mikel Arteta's side to find yet another gear in 2024/25.

Long-term planning is essential at the Emirates, rather than gradually allowing the squad to age together, and teenage prospect Joachim Kayi Sanda has been linked with a move to north London. The France Under-18 international is also believed to be wanted by Manchester United.

The two Premier League rivals are reportedly locking horns for the signing of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, too, with the attacking ace enjoying a fantastic season for the Portuguese giants, scoring 22 goals and registering 10 assists in the Primeira Liga. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both offer plenty leading the line, but the Swede could be considered a more regular supplier of end product.

Then there's Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams, who is seen as someone who could provide excellent competition for Bukayo Saka out on the right wing. At 21, he is a long-term prospect but also a player capable of being an instant hit, having already made 114 appearances for his club side and also won 13 caps for Spain.

Arsenal looking to hijack move for Barcelona target

According to a new update from Sport [via Sport Witness], Arsenal remain keen on signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, as Edu looks to snap him up from under the noses of Barcelona. That being said, the Portuguese is believed to be swaying towards the idea of staying put at the Camp Nou, having joined them on loan from City last summer, and would reject a move back to England if Barca come to terms with City.

The £205,000-a-week-earning Cancelo remains a strong option for Arsenal, having proven himself as arguably one of Europe's leading full-backs in recent years, winning three Premier League titles and one Champions League crown with City. Granted, his time at the Etihad has become more strained, hence Pep Guardiola being willing to send him out on loan, but the Spaniard has also lauded him in the past.

"He played exceptionally, with the ball and without the ball. He is a special talent. Defensively sometimes he needs to be consistent but when he is consistent, his focus is fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy and a football player."

Cancelo does admittedly turn 30 in May, so he may only be a relatively short-term option for Arsenal, but his vast experience and winning mentality could add another edge to Arteta's squad, and his ability to play at right-back, left-back or even in midfield would add so much versatility.