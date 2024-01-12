Arsenal transfer chief Edu is hard at work attempting to bring in a new forward, while it's believed the Brazilian and club chiefs could now make a "rich" bid for an interesting name.

Arsenal need to sign another striker

The need for manager Mikel Arteta to bring in another number nine has grown in recent weeks, with Gabriel Jesus suffering yet another knee injury and Eddie Nketiah's future at the club uncertain.

Arsenal's forward duo currently stand out as Arteta's only senior natural options, with the Gunners also really struggling to take their chances in the final third as of late. Arteta's side created a plethora of openings during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, but failed to capitalise, with the Reds going on to punish them in an evening to forget.

"We didn’t take the chances," said Arteta on Arsenal's loss to Liverpool.

"I haven’t seen any other team in the first six months that have generated what we have done against them in the last two games and we’re not capitalising - not today, in the last few games - that’s why we are not winning games. Performance-wise, merit-wise, there is no question, but to win the game actually the results say something very different. When my team plays with that attitude, with that courage, with that desire and do what they’ve done to probably the best team in Europe at the moment in terms of momentum, what can I do? Stay behind them and support them."

Arsenal are more-than open to signing a new striker this month as a result, but according to The Telegraph, Arteta has to make sure they're sure-fire upgrades on what he already has.

The north Londoners will have to be careful financially as well, after spending north of £200 million in the summer window, which has seriously limited their winter budget.

Edu and Arsenal chiefs "ready" to make "rich" Vlahovic bid

Despite this, a report from Italy has shared a very intriguing update on Arsenal and their interest in Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian, who's scored seven goals and assisted three others across his 23/24 Serie A appearances, is starting to find his feet under Massimiliano Allegri after a regrettable debut campaign last term.

This has alerted a host of Premier League sides, including Arteta's men. Indeed, as per TV Play, Arsenal are "ready to propose" a part-exchange offer to sign Vlahovic in January.

A move for the 23-year-old by Edu and co is seen as "very concrete", and it's said Arsenal "management" could put a "rich cash settlement" on the table alongside promising young midfielder Charlie Patino.

It's unclear whether Juve would accept this bid, but the report claims Arteta is personally a big fan of the £214,000-per-week Vlahovic, so this could be one to watch.