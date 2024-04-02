Arsenal have sent their scouts out to watch an exciting new striker in action over the weekend, ahead of a potential summer move.

Arsenal gunning for glory

Into Mikel Arteta's fourth full season at the helm, his Arsenal side are pushing for a Premier League and Champions League double. A 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday saw Liverpool leapfrog them at the top of the Premier League, but they sit just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side with nine games left to play, with City a further point back.

Premier League as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Liverpool 29 20 7 2 40 67 Arsenal 29 20 5 4 46 65 Manchester City 29 19 7 3 35 64

Meanwhile, they advanced to the Champions League quarter-final and face a clash with old bullies Bayern Munich, before a semi-final against one of Manchester City and Real Madrid, who face off in the other quarter-final on their side of the draw.

All of this has been achieved with quite a major hole in their side, and striker is a position that they are looking to fill this summer. Now, they are seemingly taking steps to prepare.

Arsenal send scouts to Portugal

Now, it has emerged that Arsenal have sent scouts to Portugal this weekend, with the talented Porto striker Evanilson the main man that their talent spotters have been lured in to watch.

Of course, Arsenal have already had a couple of close looks at his talent. Evanilson started both legs against the Gunners in the Champions League round of 16, though he made little impact and was substituted late on in both games.

That hasn't dampened Arsenal's enthusiasm though, and HITC report that Mikel Arteta's side sent their scouts to Portugal to keep tabs on him once more in Porto's clash with Estoril, where they were joined by Newcastle's scouts too. Evanilson will be hoping that he isn't judged off that particular performance, with the Brazilian failing to hit the target with any of his three shots and being booked in a surprise 1-0 loss for the Portuguese giants.

His talent is clear to see though, with the 24-year-old having scored 22 goals in 35 outings so far this season, as well as grabbing six assists. Labelled a "serious talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, there is clearly still plenty more to come from the star.

And he has his fans in North London. Specifically, Arsenal's new scout for South American talent, Paulo Xavier, is thought to have been impressed by the Brazilian frontman, and could well be the man behind the Gunners interest ahead of the summer window.

It remains to be seen whether a move materialises, with Porto thought to be holding out for a fee of around £65m for any deal to occur this summer and the likes of Ivan Toney, Victor Gyokores and Alexander Isak all also thought to be on Arsenal's radar in their hunt for a new no.9.