Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for Juventus star Dušan Vlahović ahead of January, but club legend Emmanuel Petit has suggested that a "big name" alternative could be available next month.

Multiple sources share Arsenal interest in signing Vlahovic this week

The Serbia international is enjoying a fine campaign as Thiago Motta's star player in Turin, already netting double figures across all competitions, and recently helped Juve dispatch Man City with their opening goal in a 2-0 Champions League win earlier this week.

Vlahovic's excellent run of form, and Arsenal's need for a Kai Havertz back-up amid Gabriel Jesus' barren campaign in front of goal, has led to consistent reports that Mikel Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto are weighing up a winter move for the 24-year-old.

There are claims that Arteta thinks Vlahovic is the "perfect" striker for Arsenal, and other media sources state that they've already been in contact with his representatives ahead of the looming January window, which opens in just over a fortnight.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have held initial talks with Vlahovic's camp, with the ex-Fiorentina star also facing an uncertain future as his contract ticks down towards expiry in 2026.

Juve are yet to agree on fresh terms with the forward, but that doesn't mean they're prepared to sell him on the cheap either, as reports suggest that Vlahovic could cost nearly £70 million to sign next month.

In any case, the north Londoners are apparently ready to make a move in January (CaughtOffside), so it will be very interesting to see whether this comes to fruition after Arteta hinted that there could be a few "surprises" in store for when the window opens (Friday press conference).

Petit suggests Arsenal could sign Victor Osimhen in January

Another striker who's been sporadically linked with a move to N5 is Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray.

While the Nigeria superstar is on a temporary switch in Turkey right now, it is believed Osimhen's Galatasaray deal includes a January break clause, which would allow certain sides, including Arsenal, to strike a mid-season deal for him.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Petit has suggested that Arsenal signing Osimhen could be "possible", and he's extremely keen to see the Super Eagles sensation join Arteta's side.

“I really like Osimhen," said Petit when asked about forwards Arsenal should target. "He’s actually in Turkey at the moment with Galatasaray. I think he’s on the radar of PSG actually. I also like Leao from AC Milan.

"Who knows? It’s difficult in transfer windows in January to get the big names coming, but with the new format of the Champions League, maybe something could be possible."

Unsurprisingly, Osimhen is currently lighting up the Turkish Süper Lig with an impressive goal-to-game ratio, and he's in double figures for goals scored across all competitions as well.

The 25-year-old has maintained his superb form since joining Turkey's champions, perhaps in an effort to attract prestigious suitors of Arsenal's ilk.