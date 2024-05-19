Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, which could see a rising star arrive from La Liga on a path already trodden by club captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners won't stop here after their sensational Premier League campaign, with Josh Kroenke remaining defiant in the fact that this is just the start for those in North London.

With that said, whilst the headlines will likely be dominated by their search for a ruthless goalscorer this summer, those at The Emirates are also reportedly looking to land a new left-back.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Miguel Gutierrez, who has starred at Girona this season to help them secure a shock Champions League place. Earning a reported £6k-a-week, Arsenal could land a bargain deal if they trigger Gutierrez's €40m (£34m) release clause in the coming months.

Having come through Real Madrid's ranks, Gutierrez can now follow the same path as Odegaard by completing a move to North London and providing Mikel Arteta with a long term left-back solution. With Bayern Munich also interested though, the Gunners will have to act sooner rather than later if they want to kick off their summer plans with a bang.

Welcoming Gutierrez and others would certainly be the first step towards building a deep squad capable of competing for four trophies next season.

"Fantastic" Gutierrez would be an upgrade on Zinchenko

At just 22 years old, Gutierrez looks set to have quite the decision to make about his future this summer, especially if Arsenal turn their interest more serious. If the move does take place though, then it's one that should leave the Gunners in a position of strength down their left-hand side, with Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu handed quite the competition.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Miguel Gutierrez Oleksandr Zinchenko Assists 6 2 Progressive Passes 142 220 Key Passes 41 28 Ball Recoveries 200 103

The number of ball recoveries that Gutierrez manages is a particular positive and stands out as something that would slot straight into Arteta's attempt to suffocate teams on the front foot when Arsenal want to counter-press.

After such an impressive campaign, the left-back has earned plenty of deserved praise, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described his season as "fantastic". Things could now get better than ever this summer if Arsenal step up their interest and sign a player who is showing all the signs that there's plenty more to come yet.