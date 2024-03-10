Much of the credit for Arsenal's return to Europe's top table deserves to go to their recruitment, having rebuilt in North London to form a team that could end the season as Premier League champions. But that's not where their work will stop. Reports now suggest that the Gunners have turned their attention towards a future star.

Arsenal transfer news

Ahead of the summer window, most of the headlines have been centred around Ivan Toney and Arsenal's search for a striker with the killer instinct that Gabriel Jesus arguably lacks. Back from suspension, the rumours will undoubtedly continue to circle regarding a potential move for the Brentford forward. That said, he's not the only option for those at The Emirates.

According to recent reports, Arsenal are also eyeing moves to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Viktor Gyokeres, who has starred at Sporting CP this season. Even if they are crowned Premier League champions ahead of the summer, rumours suggest that the North London giants will only get even better before the start of the next campaign.

Away from Europe's current stars, meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and co have seemingly set their sights on a future star. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Douglas Mendes, who is currently at RB Bragantino on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The teenage centre-back reportedly has a fan in Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar, as the Gunners eye a move in the coming months. The deal itself certainly has its complications, however, with potential work permit issues standing in the way of the 19-year-old joining up with the Arsenal squad right away. Instead, Mendes would likely have to gain more first-team action in Europe before he can get a work permit to play for the Premier League giants.

In a move that would see Arsenal add to their Brazilian contingent, Arteta could be getting a future star.

Mendes is one for the future

It's not often that Red Bull Salzburg get things wrong in the transfer market, with a certain Erling Haaland a prime example of that, and that's a positive sign for Arsenal when it comes to Mendes. That said, it will be interesting to see whether the central defender has done enough to earn his place when he returns to the Austrian club from his loan spell back in Brazil this summer.

If that doesn't prove to be the case, then logic suggests that Arsenal will be set for far simpler negotiations. The move would make sense for Mendes too, who could learn from Gabriel Magalhaes - one of the best defenders in the world these days. At 19, there's no better time for Gabriel to tutor the young defender.

He could slot straight into the dressing room as well, given that Arsenal already have Jesus and Gabriel to turn to when it comes to Brazilian players. So, as the summer approaches and the headlines focus on Toney and others, it could be Mendes who steals the attention away from Arsenal's search for a forward in a deal with the future in mind.