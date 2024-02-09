After a quiet January transfer window, in which they failed to welcome a single player or sanction a single departure, Arsenal have reportedly already turned their attention towards the summer and welcoming key reinforcements for Mikel Arteta.

It's no secret that the Gunners want a fresh face in midfield and now reports suggest that they've identified a new target ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal transfer news

Much of the transfer rumours surrounding Arsenal's search for a midfielder have been centred around Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Everton's Amadou Onana. Having failed to welcome either of those options in the winter window, those at The Emirates may well make their return in the summer, when they could take significant steps towards recruitment.

Related Arsenal could've supercharged title push by signing "monster" Jesus upgrade The Brazilian has been a valuable signing, but his lack of cutting edge could cost the Gunners.

Whoever does arrive will likely replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey, who has been linked with a move away from North London for the last year. Speaking on Partey's latest injury blow before his side's eventual Premier League victory over Liverpool, Arteta said: "It's a big concern because he's such an important player for us. He was getting some momentum at the start of the season and then we lost him for a while. Now it's been a long time without him. He gives us something very different and he's been a real miss."

With that said and a replacement likely needed not before long, a new target has reportedly emerged. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Khephren Thuram this summer, who has also attracted the interest of Manchester United and Juventus. The OGC Nice midfielder was also at the heart of Liverpool headlines last summer, albeit without a move ever materialising amid their midfield rebuild.

It remains to be seen just how much Nice will demand for their midfielder, but given that Thuram is still only 22-years-old, they can likely expect to pay a hefty fee this summer.

"Powerful" Thuram can replace Partey and more

With Jorginho's contract currently on course to expire this summer, though there is an option to extend for another year, Arsenal could be in a fairly desperate position to find midfield reinforcements if Partey departs as well. That's where Thuram could come in. The young Frenchman has enjoyed another impressive campaign in Ligue 1 and, as the numbers highlight, he can perform in both boxes.

Khephren Thuram's stats (via FBref) Rank vs midfielders in top five leagues Progressive carries per 90 (3.79) 99th Percentile Successful take-ons per 90 (2.03) 98th Percentile Touches in attacking penalty area per 90 (2.54) 88th Percentile Shot-creating actions per 90 (4.01) 92nd Percentile

What will entice Arsenal fans even more is the praise of Aaron Ramsey. The Arsenal icon, and former teammate of Thuram, told Get French Football News: “Khéphren is another talented player here. I think he’s definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he’s going at the minute. He’s very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball. Hopefully, he can keep progressing.

"He’s another player that can go all the way to the top I feel. I enjoy playing alongside him in the middle of the park; I think we have a good balance in there. Now it’s just about adding a few more goals to our games.”