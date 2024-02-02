After a disappointingly quiet January transfer window, Arsenal are reportedly already looking ahead to the summer, when they could once again splash the cash. It's no secret that the Gunners have a striker on their wishlist and now it seems as though they could turn to the Bundesliga in an attempt to solve one of Mikel Arteta's biggest problems.

Arsenal transfer news

The biggest name linked with a move to Arsenal during the winter window was Ivan Toney, but Brentford's reported £100m price tag seemingly scared away any potential suitors for the time being. Toney recently returned from a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules and has already found the back of the net, scoring a free-kick in his first game back against Nottingham Forest, before scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in his second game. How he performs in the majority of the campaign could play a part in whether Arsenal return for his signature this summer.

If it is not Toney, however, then those at The Emirates could turn their attention to a rising Bundesliga star. According to Fussball News, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, alongside Spurs and Newcastle United, in what could be a busy race for his signature this summer.

The Egyptian reportedly does not have a release clause in his current contract, which could make any deal a tougher one to negotiate. The Gunners may well be in the mood to spend, however, given that they failed to splash the cash a single time during the January transfer window. If they miss out on the Premier League title, it could especially be a busy summer in North London.

"Agile" Marmoush is more clinical than Gabriel Jesus

It's no surprise that Marmoush is now reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League after the season he's enjoyed in the Bundesliga so far. The 24-year-old has shown all the signs that he is a player finally reaching his best years and could yet get a major move as a result. Marmoush's stats also show that he's even gone stride for stride with Gabriel Jesus so far this season, particularly out performing the Brazilian when it comes to finishing.

Stats Omar Marmoush Gabriel Jesus Goals 7 4 Assists 3 3 Expected Goals 5.3 5.3 Key Passes 22 23 Successful Take-ons 18 25

It was a rise that former St Pauli manager Timo Schultz will be incredibly proud of, having praised Marmoush during his time at the club, saying via the St Pauli website: "I don’t need to say much about Omar, he’s an extremely agile player who is superb in attacking one-on-ones and has a good finish. I’d have had no objections if he’d rewarded himself with a second goal."

Now, it is Arteta who will hope to benefit from the Egyptian's agility, as Arsenal eye a potential solution to their striker problem after it became clear that Jesus is not the out-and-out goalscorer that the Gunners have been crying out for this season.