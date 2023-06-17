Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that a deal for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is 'possible' this summer for Arsenal.

The Gunners look set to bolster their attacking options after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

Havertz seemingly emerged out of nowhere as a summer target for Arsenal.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal have made contact with Chelsea for the forward and are set to make a proposal for the German international. Though, with Bayern Munich also reportedly interest, the north London club may have to act quick.

Having struggled in an uninspiring Chelsea side last season - scoring just seven Premier League goals as the Blues finished in the bottom half - a move away might be exactly what Havertz needs.

From his perspective, too, a move to a club on the up such as Arsenal may well prove to be a key attraction point.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arsenal and Kai Havertz?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Arsenal are working to sign Kai Havertz, yes.

"This is a big surprise, because we heard of this interest a few days ago, but then for a player there was also Real Madrid in the mix. And then on Monday, I told you, it looked like Real Madrid are no longer in the race for Havertz.

"They cooled down their interest for Havertz because he's too expensive."

"And then Arsenal approached Chelsea, and Chelsea initially told Arsenal the price-tag for Havertz is around £70m/£75m. Arsenal will never pay that money, Arsenal will never pay that kind of fee for Havertz.

"But from what I understand, sources close to the negotiation believe that it is possible to sign Havertz this summer for less than £70m/£75m."

Will Arsenal sign Kai Havertz?

If Arsenal can get the asking price down, then it seems as though a deal could be possible to bring Havertz to the Emirates this summer.

As per Romano, however, the Gunners are not willing to match the original price-tag set of £70m/£75m, which means that, unless this is reduced, the deal could hang in the balance slightly.

With plenty of the summer transfer window remaining, this potential deal could yet feature several more twists and turns, especially given the rival nature of the two clubs involved.