Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has named the ideal late outfield signing Arsenal could potentially make after midfielder Mikel Merino, amid their submitted bid for back-up goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal announce Mikel Merino signing and submit Joan Garcia bid

This is shaping up to be a busy final two days of the transfer window for Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team.

Earlier this week, Arsenal finally confirmed the arrival of midfielder Mikel Merino in a £32 million deal from Real Sociedad, with the Spain international donning the number 23 shirt and could make his debut against Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

This follows weeks of transfer talks and speculation, and manager Mikel Arteta is absolutely delighted to have secured the 28-year-old's signature at long last.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 via Transfermarkt

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arteta on his compatriot's arrival.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

After Merino, it appears Arsenal are now moving to secure Aaron Ramsdale's immediate replacement and back-up to David Raya. Southampton have agreed a deal worth up to £25 million for the former, who is expected to complete his switch to St. Mary's before Friday's transfer deadline.

With Ramsdale on the way out, Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia is being lined up as the Englishman's heir. Garcia agreed personal terms to join Arsenal a while ago, but the move was only going to go ahead when Arsenal found a buyer for Ramsdale.

Now, the north Londoners are moving ahead with their potential transfer for Garcia, with Romano sharing that Arsenal have submitted a near-£17 million bid - but Espanyol are asking for his £25 million release clause to be paid in full.

As well as Garcia, it is believed Arsenal are looking at a last-minute opportunity to sign a new forward.

Fabrizio Romano names perfect potential late signing for Arsenal

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been linked with a move to the Emirates in this past week as one option going forward.

Speaking on Men in Blazers, Romano says that Coman could be a perfect late signing for Arsenal, and suggests that it is a possibility despite his high salary.

“I’ll mention one name, that is Kingsley Coman," said Romano (via TBR).

"Kingsley Coman he has some possibilities in Saudi and he’s on the list of Barcelona. For Arsenal he could be a perfect solution. The problem there is a salary, because he’s on a big salary at Bayern. I think they can do one more after Mikel Merino."