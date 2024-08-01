Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a player is "very tempted" to join Mikel Arteta after "positive" talks with Arsenal.

Arsenal target three more key signings after Calafiori deal

Now that Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team have got a deal for defender Riccardo Calafiori over the line, following weeks of negotiations, Arsenal are aiming to reinforce three more key areas of the squad.

Arteta still wants a new keeper, midfielder and forward before summer deadline day on August 30, so it could be a very busy last month of the window for Arsenal as current squad members like Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and others also continue to be linked with the exit door.

Arsenal are reportedly still in talks with over signing Daniel Bentley from Wolves, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's future up in the air. The club are struggling to find suitors for the England international, though, meaning Edu could sanction a loan move for Ramsdale.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Despite Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz's combined 51-goal haul last season, Arsenal are also in the market for a new attacker, with Gabriel Jesus never quite getting going last term due to fitness issues and an overall lack of form - finishing 2023/2024 with just eight goals in all competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli's form also suffered a slight dip towards the back end of last season, meaning Arsenal are targeting Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao among other wide players. An Arsenal approach has been made for Victor Osimhen recently as well, according to reports in Italy, but Edu is focused on Viktor Gyokeres as a priority striker target.

With Thomas Partey entering the final 12 months of his contract, and having played a bit-part role over just 14 Premier League appearances last campaign, there has been plenty of speculation that the 31-year-old could be sold.

If that happens, Arsenal would be in need of a capable replacement for Partey, with Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino firmly on their radar. The Spain international, who impressed at Euro 2024, could leave for as little as £25 million, as his deal expires next year.

Merino "very tempted" to join Arteta after "positive" Arsenal talks

According to Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel (via TBR), Merino is "very tempted" to join Arteta after "positive" Arsenal talks.

“I told you for days and weeks that Mikel Merino is in the list at Arsenal, and he’s very high on the list,” Romano said.

“At the moment, no direct contact with Real Sociedad, but there have been positive contacts on the player’s side. The player is tempted by the Premier League, tempted by Arsenal and very tempted by Mikel Arteta, he is considered the perfect coach for him also by people close to the player.”

The 28-year-old has previous Premier League experience at Newcastle, and has impressed in La Liga since moving back to his homeland. Merino made 45 appearances in all competitions over 23/24, scoring eight goals and registering five assists, but did rack up 14 yellow cards in that time.