Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has some news on Arsenal's transfer plans for 2024, saying it's a "matter of time" before they make a permanent signing for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal want to bolster squad in key areas

The Gunners have been one of the least active sides this transfer window, having been faced with both a limited January budget and the added complication of abiding by Financial Fair Play.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

While Arteta is thought to be keen on signing a new full-back, midfielder and striker (Miguel Delaney), their lavish spending last summer means they're in a slightly more precarious position this window.

Arsenal have been linked with a fair few star players regardless, with reports earlier this month suggesting that talks were held over a move for Everton star Amadou Onana.

In their search for a new full-back, they apparently hold an interest in Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as well. Indeed, Football Transfers reported recently that Arsenal had a bid rejected for Ait-Nouri, as Arteta seeks to completely overhaul his full-back options.

There is also the small matter of a striker as well, with the Gunners thought to be after a proven goalscorer. Before their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, where Arsenal looked re-energised, they had been struggling to convert many chances in what has been a real worry for them - coming as the north Londoners chase a first league title in 20 years.

Club legend Ray Parlour, speaking exclusively to FFC recently, urged the club to sign a striker in particular and gave his theory that a loan deal could happen before February 1.

"I do think Arsenal need to strengthen up front as we had four top strikers in my day with Bergkamp, Henry, Wiltord, Kanu and also Jeffers would pop up with a few goals," said Parlour.

"Arsenal have two main recognised strikers in Jesus and Nketiah. It’s very tough in January to get the striker you want, so I trust Edu and Mikel to get it right and maybe a loan could happen."

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will sign Raya permanently

As the north Londoners reportedly wish to bolster the aforementioned key areas, one of the few positions they appear resolute in is the goalkeeping department.

David Raya was signed on loan from Brentford over the summer, with England international Aaron Ramsdale sitting just behind him.

Sharing an update on Raya's future, Romano has claimed to GiveMeSport that Arsenal are set to sign Raya permanently and it's only a "matter of time".

"I don't know when it will happen, but it is just a matter of time because everything is already agreed, including on the player's side. Raya already agreed the contract with Arsenal, and it is going to be a long-term deal," said Romano.

"He already said yes to all the conditions last summer, so it's just about preparing documents and signing at the best moment for Arsenal and Brentford. Raya will be an Arsenal goalkeeper next season and in the future."

The Spaniard usurped Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one shot-stopper earlier this term, with Bees boss Thomas Frank previously hailing the "very aggressive" keeper.