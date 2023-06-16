Juventus winger Federico Chiesa would be an "awesome" signing for Arsenal and stands out as an "exciting" player, says journalist Dean Jones.

Who will join Arsenal this summer?

Mikel Arteta and co are already making serious moves as the domestic transfer window officially opens, with the north Londoners thought to have already lodged a formal £80 million bid for West Ham star Declan Rice.

The offer was outright rejected by the Irons, who are instead hoping for a fee closer to £100m, but Rice isn't the only player Arsenal are looking at.

In central midfield alone, there have been reports that Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan are targets, while Arteta's side could also look to make a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

For the forward areas, the most heavily linked recently has been Chelsea star Kai Havertz, with reliable journalist David Ornstein breaking news of an opening "proposal" for the German.

Chiesa, who boasts a Euro 2021 winner's medal with Italy, is apparently an attacking target too as reports in the Italian press claim Arsenal have registered an interest in the £38 million forward.

Indeed, newspaper La Repubblica reported earlier this month that the north Londoners are now in the race for his services, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, in reaction to the claim, reporter Jones believes he would be an "awesome" attacking signing for Arsenal.

Jones goes on to call him a very "exciting" player, but it will be a difficult deal to do from Edu's perspective.

"I love Chiesa and I've always hoped he would one day land in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how this summer window pans out for him.

He's obviously had some injury problems in the not too distant past. He's such an exciting player.

"You can imagine he would be awesome in that Arsenal attack too. I'm not convinced it'll be that easy to sign him though, I'm really not."

How has Federico Chiesa been playing?

The 25-year-old featured over just 21 Serie A matches last season, scoring two goals and assisting five others, though this has largely been down to fitness issues.

Chiesa missed a good chunk of matches through injury but has proved to be a more-than capable attacking asset on his best day.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, praised his impact against Udinese in January after he came on as a late substitute for the remaining half an hour.

The newspaper wrote:

“A half-hour can be enough if you are in another category. Perfect cutback for Paredes’ invitation, delightful assist for Danilo. Yes, Fede is back.”