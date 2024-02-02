It's no real surprise that the Premier League endured a fairly quiet January transfer window, given the recent crackdown on Financial Fair Play and the league's profit and sustainability rules. An expert has since revealed Arsenal's position regarding potential FFP sanctions and their frustrating decision during the winter window.

Arsenal's FFP position

Among the clubs to have already been charged with breaching FFP rules are Everton and Nottingham Forest, with the former potentially facing a second point deduction of the season to perhaps all but end their survival hopes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also reportedly in danger of breaching the rules unless they make some significant sales. The same can be said for Newcastle, who are walking a fine line after recording £155m in losses over the last three seasons, though it remains to be seen whether they will be in danger of punishment.

Arsenal, however, are not one of those sides left walking a tightrope. According to financial expert Stefan Borson, Arsenal could have spent in the January transfer window without breaching FFP rules. Borson told talkSPORT:

“You have a combination of teams who have chosen not to spend, so that’s teams like Arsenal. Because Arsenal could have spent if they wanted.

"If they were to invest in the necessary equity, they could push their limit up to the £105m from the £15m that it is now. But they opted to stay out of the market.

"Well it’s always very, very hard to calculate the exact amount. Certainly tens of millions pounds on a player – they could have bought the striker that everybody thinks they need. If they would have chosen to, it would have required the owners to have put in a very considerable amount of equity.

“They would have had to put their hands in their pockets, and ultimately, I think in line with most in the game around Europe, there is a limit. And people are saying, ‘Actually, I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Who Arsenal could have signed

It's a fairly open secret that Arsenal's two biggest transfer targets are a striker and a defensive midfielder to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey. And as it turns out, the Gunners were in a position to spend the money and solve Mikel Arteta's two biggest problems during the January transfer window.

Among those linked with a move was Ivan Toney, who Brentford reportedly valued at £100m in what would have been the biggest deal of the winter window. Seemingly ready to wait until the summer to potentially make their move, Arsenal stuck with what they've already got in the form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Meanwhile, when it comes to midfielders, one of the main names mentioned was Amadou Onana. Alas, like Toney, Onana failed to complete a move to The Emirates and remains an Everton player after the Toffees reportedly set a price of around £90m. Currently sat third and six points adrift of leaders Liverpool, Arsenal may regret their decision not to spend during last month's window.