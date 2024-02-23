Now top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to complete a remarkable title comeback over Old Firm rivals Celtic, Rangers could enter their first summer transfer window under Philippe Clement in the best position possible. But that isn't going to stand in the way of one young gem departing, according to reports.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers used the January transfer window perfectly to their advantage, welcoming Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande, who recently scored an excellent first goal for the club, all on loan.

The trio of arrivals have helped Clement's side finally leapfrog Celtic to top Scotland's first division, but it looks increasingly likely that departures will be first to steal the headlines when the summer transfer swings open rather than initial incomings. The likes of Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe are set to leave as free agents upon the expiry of their contracts, whilst young gem Alexander Smith could also be set to leave.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to make an offer for Smith, who is reportedly on the brink of joining the Gunners. The Premier League giants are ready to offer a six-figure compensation package for the 15-year-old, having tracked the midfielder for some time. This will come as a frustrating blow for Clement and Rangers, whose focus will be on ensuring their place at the top of Scottish football for years to come, using players of Smith's calibre.

Swapping Ibrox for The Emirates, Smith will now look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bukayo Saka by rising to stardom in North London. Rangers, by contrast, will have to turn their attention towards finding young players of a similar ability.

Smith can follow Saka path

Whilst potentially losing Smith will come as a blow for Rangers, a club of Arsenal's calibre is a difficult prospect to turn down, especially given the route into the first team that Mikel Arteta offers. The Spaniard's best examples of that are Emile Smith Rowe and Saka, of course, who have both more than played their part in returning the Gunners to Europe's top table.

But it is also worth noting Ethan Nwaneri, who has made appearances for Arsenal at just 16-years-old. Smith, one year off that, will be hoping to do the same.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be forced to watch on as their midfielder potentially realises his potential elsewhere. Between now and the end of the season, it will be interesting to see whether we get any glimpses of the youngster's quality through an Ibrox debut or if he remains in the academy sides. With the Premier League and Arsenal seemingly beckoning, whether it comes this season or in the next couple of years, Smith's opportunity is certainly one to keep an eye on.