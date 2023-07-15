Mikel Arteta has enjoyed a productive transfer window for Arsenal thus far, signing Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber from Chelsea and Ajax respectively, while a deal to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates has been confirmed.

The Spaniard doesn’t appear to have finished his business however, with another couple of signings expected before the window closes, while a potential deal for a Brazilian midfielder may have to be next on the list…

Could Arsenal sign Andre Trindade?

According to 90min, Arsenal, along with fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all been spoken to by Andre Trindade’s representatives as he is clearly attracting a lot of attention.

It could well be Fulham who make the biggest move for the player however, with the Cottagers making a solid push and are looking to tie up a deal soon, meaning Arteta will need to act swiftly to bring him to the Gunners.

He could cost the Emirates outfit around £25m in order to swap Fluminense for Arsenal in the coming weeks and considering he has already made his debut for Brazil and is just 21 years old, it could be a wise investment.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

Although Arteta is aiming to strengthen his squad this summer, especially with Champions League football lying ahead next term, he is also moving players on who can still attract big fees.

Granit Xhaka has left to join Bayer Leverkusen for £21.5m while Thomas Partey could also be departing the club, with Arsenal considering offers in excess of £30m for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Having impressed in the Premier League last term, ranking fourth across the squad for overall Sofascore rating while displaying his tenacious nature, finishing first in the squad for tackles per game, Partey became a key performer at the heart of the midfield in the Gunners’ attempt at claiming domestic glory.

Should he leave however, could Andre take over as the ideal heir for the 30-year-old? Judging by his statistics for Fluminense recently, there is no doubt he would be a worthy successor.

Across just 11 league matches so far this season for the Brazilian side, he ranks fourth in the squad while mirroring Partey’s dogged nature by making 2.4 tackles per game, enough to rank him second, while also being able to circulate the ball well, evidenced by a stunning 94% pass success rate which ranks him as the best in the squad for this metric.

Journalist Fernando Campos lauded the 21-year-old as a “monster” last year, and it is clear that he could well be an excellent addition to the heart of Arsenal’s midfield, showing the characteristics that would enable him to be a success immediately.

Arteta is looking to bring the average age of his squad down and with Timber (22), Rice (24) and Andre (21) all under the age of 25, he could be building a team which will be able to compete both domestically and in Europe over the foreseeable future, with the Brazilian replacing Partey in the process.