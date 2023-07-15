Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to their transfer business since the window opened, with Mikel Arteta managing to sign Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, while a move for Declan Rice is edging closer to completion.

The Spaniard won't be stopping there however, with the club aiming to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello during the transfer window to bolster his midfield.

How much will Bitello cost Arsenal?

That’s according to 90min, who claim that Edu Gaspar has opened talks with the player in order to secure his services before the start of the Premier League season.

Representatives from the club were present in Brazil to watch Gremio’s match against Bahia on Wednesday and the Brazilian completed the full game.

The midfielder will only cost the Gunners a fee in the region of £8.5m, which could certainly become a shrewd investment and Edu will be hoping to make use of his contacts in his homeland to successfully bring him over to England.

Who is Bitello?

The 23-year-old has starred for Gremio for the previous few years, and although he tends to operate at the heart of the midfield, his versatility suggests he could offer plenty to Arteta, as he can also play as a right-winger or an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have had their fair share of success in terms of signing Brazilian talent of late, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus enjoying much acclaim in recent years, and it was the move for the latter which significantly bolstered the squad.

Following 95 goals and 46 assists across 238 appearances for Manchester City, he had certainly proved his credentials in England, winning a host of honours under Pep Guardiola and luring him to the Emirates was seen as something of a coup considering his previous success.

A solid debut season in London saw Jesus register 11 goals and eight assists, made even more impressive considering he missed a large chunk of the season due to a knee injury suffered at the World Cup, yet his impact has been outstanding and given Arsenal belief they can still attract world-class players.

Could Bitello perhaps have a similar impact to that of the former City frontman? Despite not being as well known, the 23-year-old has impressed for Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A, scoring three times in 13 matches so far while taking 1.9 shots per game. By averaging two key passes per game, the midfielder has already expressed his creative juices to open up defences, while creating three big chances already and these traits could be useful for Arteta in his midfield.

To put into context, Jesus created six big chances and averaged 1.2 key passes per game for Arsenal across 26 league matches last term, and it suggests that Bitello wouldn’t look out of place in the starting XI.

Football writer Johannes Skiba lauded the player for being “flexible” due to his adaptability just last month and if Arteta wants to continue snapping up the best young talent, a move should be made this summer for the Brazilian wizard.

Having seen Jesus - who began his career with Palmeiras - manage to thrive in English football after leaving his homeland for City in 2017, perhaps Bitello can follow a similar path to that of his compatriot.