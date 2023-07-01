Arsenal just fell short in the hunt for the Premier League title last term, finishing five points behind Manchester City after a poor final few fixtures.

There was nothing wrong with their attacking qualities, as they managed to score 88 league goals, and they even had the joint second best defensive record in the division, however, the Gunners conspired to concede 18 goals during the final 11 fixtures, which saw the momentum shift in favour of City.

It was no coincidence that William Saliba was missing for these games having suffered an injury against Sporting CP in the Europa League and Mikel Arteta had to utilise Rob Holding at centre-back.

The defender must surely be ditched this summer as he ranked in a lowly 17th position in the squad for average rating via Sofascore while also ranking 16th for tackles per game and 15th for interceptions per game, clearly suggesting he isn’t of the required standard if the club want to win the title next term.

With this in mind, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio according to Spanish news outlet AS (via Football 365) and Arteta may just be able to secure a bargain, with the centre-back available for a fee of around €45m (£39m) as per the report.

Could Arsenal sign Goncalo Inacio this summer?

A move is within the realms of possibilities, however the North Londoners face competition for the 21-year-old alongside Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Making him the focus of their attention could be a shrewd move by Arsenal, especially judging by his statistics over the previous year, with his passing ability and forward-thinking mentality having the potential to suit Arteta.

Across the next eight competitions on the continent, Inacio ranks in the top 4% for progressive passes per 90 (9.04), progressive carries per 90 (1.9), passes attempted per 90 (88.63) and successful take-ons per 90 (0.65), demonstrating that he can bring the ball out from the back with ease and is always keen on starting attacks from his own half, something which Arteta looks for in his defenders.

In contrast, Holding doesn’t even rank in the top 10% across Europe’s big five leagues for any of these metrics, suggesting that Inacio would be a major upgrade on the Englishman and improve their strength in depth.

The 6 foot 1 starlet was even described as being “underrated” by journalist Zach Lowy a couple of years ago, but with his numbers over the previous year ranking him highly across a range of metrics, Arteta would certainly render this praise obsolete.