Following Arsenal’s collapse towards the end of last season which saw them miss out on the Premier League title they have craved since their last triumph in 2003/04, Mikel Arteta has made waves in the transfer window in order to bolster his squad.

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have arrived so far from Chelsea and Ajax respectively, and a deal to sign West Ham United talisman Declan Rice has also been confirmed and these three players will certainly improve their starting XI, no doubt about it.

Is the Spaniard finished with his business however? With a few weeks left until the start of the new season, he will be aiming for another one or two new signings to join the Gunners as they begin their ascent to glory.

One player who could perhaps make a move to the Emirates is defender Ivan Fresneda, as the club look set to reignite their interest in the youngster ahead of a potential move.

The 18-year-old was first linked to Arsenal back in the January transfer window; however Fabrizio Romano quashed any hopes of a move, claiming he would remain with Real Valladolid until the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo however, the Emirates side are working to secure a deal for the right-back during this transfer window, with his release clause dropping to €20m (£17m) due to the Spanish side's relegation from La Liga.

This could give Arteta the perfect incentive to make his move now that a fee of just £17m is required, and he could be another young talent who could benefit Arsenal for years to come.

How good is Ivan Fresneda?

The defender has already made 26 senior appearances for Real Valladolid, with 22 of those coming in La Liga, showing that he is clearly ready for first-team football at the highest level possible.

He shone during his breakthrough campaign in 2022/23, creating three big chances, averaging 0.8 key passes per game and succeeding with 0.7 dribbles per game, indicating that he showcased his attacking talents, getting forward as often as possible.

The Spaniard was no slouch defensively either, winning 53% of his total duels along with making 2.2 tackles and two clearances per game, while during a match against Real Madrid, he silenced forward Vinicius Junior, leading one prominent scout to claim that Fresneda had “pocketed Viní Jr” during the tie.

This alone suggests he isn’t fazed by facing the elite teams or players and performs in a manner which renders even the best attacking talents obsolete.

The 6 foot gem was praised further by La Liga podcaster Matt Clark, who lauded him for being “remarkably complete” and lauding him as one of “revelations of the season” for his displays last term.

This should surely be all Arteta needs to hear regarding the player and with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona likely to be sniffing around him next season if he continues his impressive performances, now is the correct time to strike.

The teenager may not make an immediate impact, but his vast potential suggests he could be a star of the future.