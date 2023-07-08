Arsenal have already strengthened their midfield this summer by signing Kai Havertz, while Declan Rice is set to undergo a medical at the club and could be announced by the start of next week, as Edu Gaspar looks set to give Mikel Arteta all the tools at his disposal to challenge for the Premier League title.

The signing of the West Ham United skipper may not be the last midfield addition of the summer, however, amid the club's apparent pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Is Romeo Lavia going to Arsenal?

Graeme Bailey of 90min has dropped a recent update regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of the Saints midfielder, saying: “Romeo Lavia is emerging as one of this summer's most in-demand players.

“Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all held talks, whilst former club Man City, Man Utd and Newcastle are being kept informed.

“Southampton want £50m...”

It’s evident that Edu faces stiff competition in order to lure him to the Emirates, however, Arteta could offer the youngster Champions League football next season, something which Liverpool and Chelsea can't and this may prove to be the main incentive for a player who is clearly ready to make the step-up.

Who are Arsenal interested in signing this summer?

Along with Rice, the Gunners look to be close to signing Jurrien Timber, while Dutch sensation Xavi Simons has even been offered to the club as the summer overhaul continues ahead of a season which will see the club play in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016/17.

Lavia - who has been described as "special" by Manchester United's Jadon Sancho - could add some solidity to the midfield, screening the defence and acting as Arteta’s own version of Gilberto Silva, who shone under Arsene Wenger between 2002 and 2008, making 243 appearances and becoming a key part of the club's last title-winning side of 2003/04.

The World Cup winner was primarily deployed in a defensive midfield slot during his spell in London, similar to Lavia’s role at the Saints and his tenacious nature mixed with the ability to allow others to flourish, such as Patrick Vieira, made him a key player for Wenger - who lauded the Brazilian for bringing "tactical stability" to his side.

The Belgian exuded the qualities which made Silva such an important member of that wonderful era at the club as he ranked second in the Southampton squad for tackles made per game last season (2.1) while also ranking sixth for accurate passes per game (29.5) and seventh for interceptions per game (1.1), showcasing his defensive ability across a campaign which ended in relegation for the South coast side.

To put this into context, no Arsenal player achieved more interceptions per game or tackles per game than Lavia, with only Thomas Partey coming close, making 2.1 tackles per match and this suggests he could improve the Arsenal midfield.

Jean Kindermans, the head of the Anderlecht academy claimed that Lavia is “always calm on the ball” and this is what Arteta requires in order to dominate the midfield battle during matches and even though he isn’t even out of his teens, the Belgian could certainly play a key role in the Arsenal side which will aim to win at least one trophy next season.

Edu played alongside Silva during his time with the north Londoners, and it’s clear he sees the same sort of attributes in the former Manchester City youngster to spend £50m on him this summer.