Arsenal look set to undergo a summer overhaul ahead of next season as Mikel Arteta aims to add some much-needed quality to his first-team squad.

Not only are the likes of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice being strongly linked with potential moves but there are also some players who could be saying goodbye to the club in the coming weeks.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen interested in luring him back to the Bundesliga, while fellow midfielder Thomas Partey could also be departing the Emirates, with Fabrizio Romano stating: “Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit.”

With two key players from last term looking like they won’t play again for the Gunners, it will now be up to Arteta to replace them properly. Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia could be the ideal replacement for the Ghanaian, with Romano claiming that “talks already took place” in regard to a potential move for the youngster.

Could Arsenal sign Romeo Lavia this summer?

Bolstering his midfield has to be the Spaniard’s priority this summer, especially with Xhaka and Partey potentially leaving, and a move for Lavia could certainly numb the blow of losing those two.

Despite the Saints being relegated from the Premier League, ending their ten-year spell in the top flight, Lavia was arguably one of their only bright sparks during a woeful season.

The former Manchester City starlet particularly showcased his defensive abilities, ranking second for tackles per game (2.1) and seventh for interceptions per game (1.1) across the Southampton squad, while also achieving an overall Sofascore rating of 6.8/10, enough to place him eighth in the first team, a solid enough showing considering he only turned 19 in January.

The teen also features alongside some fairly illustrious company in terms of winning possession in the midfield third across Europe’s top five leagues, finishing second behind Moises Caicedo, while ahead of Jude Bellingham having won possession 114 times in that area of the pitch, showcasing his ball-winning qualities.

Having this defensive solidity in the heart of the midfield could be key for Arsenal next term, and would allow the likes of Martin Odegaard to flourish, giving them more freedom going forward, knowing that Lavia will be there sweeping everything up and screening the defence.

The midfielder is valued at £45m by the south coast side, yet having been lauded as someone who is “always calm on the ball” by Jean Kindermans, the head of the Anderlecht academy, and dubbed an “absolute monster” by journalist Benjy Nurick, it’s evident Arteta should be making his move sooner rather than later.