Arsenal are plotting a move for Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his team ahead of Champions League football next term.

What’s the latest on Xavi Simons to Arsenal?

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, the Gunners are keen on signing PSV Eindhoven youngster Simons this summer in order to bolster their squad, however, Paris Saint-Germain still hold a buyback option for the Dutchman.

The French outfit sold him to PSV last summer as he signed a five-year deal, yet they could buy him back for a fee of just €12m (£10.3m), whereas Arsenal would have to negotiate their own terms, and they would likely be much higher given his incredible form during 2022/23.

Could Arsenal sign Xavi Simons?

Securing Champions League football will be a big boost in their pursuit of the starlet, and he is certainly likely to gain more first-team action in north London than he would in Paris, especially with their surplus of world-class superstars.

Arteta could give him the freedom to turn him from an exciting young sensation into a consistent world-class performer, with the opportunity to challenge for silverware along the way.

The 2022/23 season was arguably his breakthrough campaign, scoring 19 league goals as he finished second in the race for the golden boot, while also registering 12 assists as PSV won the Dutch Cup, excellent numbers from the 20-year-old.

His positional versatility would also be welcomed at the Emirates, as he operated across either wing, attacking midfield and even as a centre-forward during the course of the season, meaning he could perform in a multitude of roles, increasing his chances of regular first-team football.

Simons has firmly established himself as one of the finest players in his position across the top five European leagues, ranking in the top 3% for non-penalty goals, top 8% for shot-creating actions and top 9% for progressive carries per 90 across the next eight competitions.

A move to the Premier League could give him the perfect opportunity to improve on these numbers in a more competitive environment.

The Amsterdam-born starlet, who is currently valued at €34.5m (£30m) by Football Transfers – was lauded as having “one of the best football IQ’s” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, who also stated that Simons “has the X-factor” and it is hard to disagree considering his statistics from last season.

The 20-year-old prodigy even made his Netherlands debut during the 2022 World Cup, coming on for the final seven minutes during the round of 16 victory against the USMNT and has earned two further caps since.

The future is undoubtedly bright for the young sensation, and a move to Arsenal could allow him to thrive on the biggest stage of all, the Champions League, while developing into a superstar under the stewardship of Arteta.