Edu Gaspar will be hoping to bolster Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad during the summer transfer window, especially with the club qualifying for the Champions League due to their second place finish in the Premier League.

There will be a big jump in quality and signing players who could not only add depth to the Arsenal side, but who could also improve the starting XI, will be deemed a priority ahead of 2023/2024.

With this in mind, Arteta must surely reignite his interest in Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, especially with the recent developments to emerge from Germany.

According to German outlet Sport BILD (via football.london), the Bavarian giants have placed Gnabry, as well as Sadio Mane and Leroy Sané, up for sale as they look to rejig their attack ahead of next season.

The Gunners were linked with the player last summer, however, he signed an extension to his contract at the Bundesliga side and all hopes of a potential move were quashed. The recent news however could certainly give Arteta the green light to have a second bite of the cherry.

At the time, Bayern Munich were reportedly asking for a fee in the region of €40m (£35m) and it remains to be seen if that number has budged over the past year.

Would Serge Gnabry be a good signing for Arsenal?

Since joining Bayern in 2018, the former Hale End talent has offered a reliable goal threat, netting 81 goals and registering 51 assists in just over 200 matches, an excellent return, while he has also won five league titles along with a Champions League title, meaning he could bring an elite winning mentality to the Gunners, who are certainly on the cusp of glory.

The German whiz is valued at €47.4m (£41m) by Football Transfers and Arteta could form a scary attacking duo with him and Bukayo Saka next term if he managed to lure him back to the Emirates, where he spent six years during the early stages of his career.

The England international notched 11 assists from 38 league matches last season, and he ranks in the top 10% across Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries per 90 (5.04) and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (6.75), suggesting he gets into key attacking positions often and this could present Gnabry with plenty of goal scoring chances throughout the season.

The Arsenal winger also ranked fourth for assists and eighth for key passes per game (two) in the Premier League, further demonstrating his attacking qualities in a wide position and there is no doubt Gnabry could thrive by having a player of Saka’s quality bursting down the right wing and into the box on a regular occurrence.

The 27-year-old was described as someone who “has everything” by former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and if Arteta can sign him this summer, they would certainly bolster their attacking options that’s for sure.