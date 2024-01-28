Arsenal are thought to be eyeing up a potential move for a “dangerous” new player who shares the same agency as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, according to David Ornstein.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Arteta and sporting director Edu are yet to make their move in the January transfer window following a busy summer market which saw the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all move to the Emirates.

However, that doesn’t mean that the club have written the current window off, with Arteta keen to bolster Arsenal's ranks in midfield as well as adding a new full-back and a striker. Financial Fair Play rules could make all three tricky with the deadline fast approaching. However, Arsenal have been linked with a number of players.

Transfer talks have reportedly been held for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, although the club may need to sell before going ahead with any possible transfer. There have also been other rumoured midfield targets.

And now, it looks as if there is a new name on the Gunners’ list.

David Ornstein shares Arsenal interest in Dewsbury-Hall

Taking to X in the last 48 hours, reliable reporter Ornstein said that Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City. However, in his update, Ornstein added that Arsenal are also keen on the player, who is valued at £30m.

Dewsbury-Hall would offer plenty of versatility to Arteta’s side as he is capable of turning out as a holding, central or attacking midfielder. The 25-year-old also appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation.

The left-footed midfielder also has experience of playing in the Premier League and has starred for the Foxes in the second tier this season, contributing to 18 goals.

Dewsbury-Hall’s manager, Enzo Maresca, also lauded the player as a result of his impressive performances, saying back in November:

"He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere. He could already have had 10 or 12 assists. He is probably the most-improved for us and he's in the perfect position."

It could be a deal to keep a close eye on, but, with Brighton currently in pole position, Arsenal may need to act fast if they want to secure his services.