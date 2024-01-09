Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing a "quick" title-winning defender, amid reportedly opening talks to sign Everton star Amadou Onana.

Arteta seeking Arsenal signings with limited budget

Previous reports have suggested that manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing two new full-backs, a midfielder and striker to reinforce Arsenal's ranks (Miguel Delaney), but their FFP restrictions mean he may have to make a compromise.

Indeed, the Gunners spent north of £200 million in the summer window, highlighting how they could be playing with somewhat limited funds mid-season.

Arsenal are thought to be facing roadblocks in their pursuits for long-term targets as well, like Brentford star Ivan Toney, but sporting director Edu has apparently been investigating whether they can sign the striker (Miguel Delaney).

The aforementioned factors suggest Arsenal will have to weigh their next moves carefully, but it is believed that hasn't stopped them attempting a deal for Everton star Onana.

Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed this week that the 22-year-old is keen to join them, and Arsenal have apparently opened talks to sign Onana in January.

With Arsenal reportedly taking action in their wish to bring in a new central midfielder, it's also believed that they have their eyes on a title-winning defender in Roma star Leonardo Spinazzola.

Arsenal eyeing Leonardo Spinazzola

The 30-year-old, who won a Serie A title at Juventus in 2019, was also a member of Italy's Euro 2020 winning squad. Match of the Day pundit and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is a real admirer of Spinazzola, heaping praise on the left-back's contribution under Roberto Mancini at international level.

"We've highlighted him before and after games as he brings so much energy and brings so much to that Italy team defensively, as you saw with the goal-line clearance and also offering a threat the other end," he said on The BBC (via Sport Bible).

According to La Roma 24.it, both Arsenal and Aston Villa are interested in signing Spinazzola, coming after the player's agent revealed that he will almost certainly leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Roma may want to sell before he leaves on a free deal, which could give Arsenal an advantage in negotiations.

The versatile defender has made 14 Serie A appearances under Jose Mourinho this season, ranking as one of their best-performing players by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Fiorentina defender Fabiano Parisi has heaped praise on Spinazzola in recent years, calling him a "quick" full-back with plenty to offer.

“I’ve always admired him: he’s quick, with great technical ability, can play on both wings," said Parisi to La Gazzetta (via One Football).